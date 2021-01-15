I have not been a coffee drinker for most of my life. Naturally “wired,” I didn’t need caffeine’s jolt to start the day. Most coffees I encountered were either too acidic, caused indigestion or lacked flavor.
On rare occasion, I drank coffee without adverse effects, but I never understood why some cups of joe were more tolerable. To this day, black coffee is so bitter to my taste buds that cream and sugar are mandatory adds before I can savor a cup (a blasphemous act for true coffee connoisseurs).
My coffee aversion changed when I met Becky eight years ago. She was my girlfriend for two years and is from Ethiopia. Coffee originated from the Amhara Plateau in Ethiopia, and Becky insists coffee molecules are inherent to her DNA.
Birtukan Aligaz is Becky’s given name. I call her Borti for short. We remain close friends, and I have her to thank for converting me to being a daily coffee drinker as she frequently brought delicious coffees to the house — it’s fair to say she hooked me!
A famine in Ethiopia caused Becky’s grandmother to carry her on her back across a desert to a refugee camp. Becky was 3, and her poignant memory from that arduous journey was gazing down at her grandmother’s plodding bare feet imbedded with thorns; after transporting her to safety, Borti’s grandma died.
Becky lived in an orphanage for four years. Her daily prayers for parents were answered when she was adopted by an American couple. Borti’s mother has passed away, but her father, a former director of American schools abroad, still treasures the spunky girl who spoke no English, but took his hand at age 7 to provide a tour of the orphanage and wouldn’t let go. Borti’s new life has included living in seven countries and graduating from the University of Idaho.
My new found java zest has found nourishment in San Cristobal de Las Casas in the Chiapas region of Mexico where I have volunteered for the last four Idaho winters. Nestled on the border of Guatemala, this mountainous region called Los Altos de Chiapas (the highlands) produces the best coffee in all of Mexico; it’s delicious. There are 180,000 farmers producing coffee throughout Chiapas, and when ripe, the red berries are all picked by hand.
Coffee beans, first extracted from the berries found on that wild bush in Ethiopia, have traversed the globe becoming one of the most traded commodities in the world. The green beans all originate from the defined coffee belt located between the tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, and are mana from high-heaven for legions of sleep deprived humans.
I continue learning about coffee, and moderate consumption (three to five cups a day for adults) provides some health benefits according to various studies.
The program I work with in Chiapas helps Mayan families market their coffee for a fair price. Last winter, I visited a small town near San Cristobal and observed the process from start to finish for producing coffee, which was then roasted over an open fire. It’s not quite like popping a capsule into a Keurig coffee-maker, and that day I drank and enjoyed Mayan coffee black.
Chiapas coffee isn’t well known, but as a fellow traveler observed, “It is hard to get a bad cup in San Cristobal.” The town has about 200,000 people, but there are probably more coffee shops here than exist in the entire state of Idaho. I plan to visit a different roaster daily for the next month in search of the perfect brew.
Coffee in San Cristobal sells for between $3 to $6 a pound in tourist shops. Contrast that to the world’s most expensive coffee at $500 per pound in Thailand. The pricey coffee comes from black ivory beans fed to elephants so their digestive enzymes will reduce the bitter taste; the coffee beans are then picked from the dung.
I’m sticking with cream and sugar to reduce bitterness leaving Thai coffee to wealthy aficionados. I can be “picky” at times, but I will not be applying for that job in Thailand although it ought to pay well.
I muse that I spend my free time these days pursuing coffee, but life is full of surprises (2020 was a doozy and 2021 has started with a painful bang). I’m already weighing items to jettison from my luggage in order to bring home more “black gold.”
If you are a java addict, contemplate visiting charming San Cristobal for a taster’s vacation, and keep your eyes open for the chance to savor coffee from Chiapas. It never snows here, but at times it does get “Stanley-summer-night-chilly,” and there’s nary a bad cup to be found in the highlands of Chiapas.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.