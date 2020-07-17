I am an old white guy. Until recently, I had not heard of, not thought of white privilege. I’ve heard of wealth privilege; not me. I’ve heard of male privilege; that I understand and have had to face. My wife and others have helped me to grow and to see how male privilege works and how to work toward equality for both men and women. Male privilege has helped me. I was chosen to give my high school commencement speech over a female student because of it. I was selected to enroll in the University of Notre Dame because of it. And I know I have enjoyed too many other benefits because of it. I see it now as gender equity still does not pervade employment, salary, elected officials and board of director positions. That is even more true for people of color.
So I now am thinking of my white privilege, and now is definitely the time for those of us who are white to sit back and listen without judging to the lived experiences of people of color. To center those voices, I am also choosing to share my own story here, to own my white privilege with the hope that those of you who look like me will choose to learn with me.
At first, I was taken aback by the term. I have never seriously thought of myself as privileged. However, my thinking is changing. I grew up in a dominant white community and culture and have lived in such for all of my life. I was taught the history of white Europeans settling and civilizing (as if civilization didn’t already exist) this country and building the U.S. to what we are today. All presidents, except Barack Obama, were white. The taught heroes of the revolution were white, as were the vast majority of taught heroes of the settling of the West. Like many, I accepted the white version of history that most of us were taught. Through my work career, and now in volunteer work, most all of my colleagues have been white. White privilege has been hiding from me in plain sight! It fits around me like a comfortable shoe, hardly being aware of its existence.
Yes, I have been blessed with a stable upbringing, intelligence, an excellent education and a strong work ethic. Those are all necessary tools for success, but not sufficient. Building networks, getting positive mentoring, getting help to overcome obstacles have been critical. I know people of color who have had many of the same tools as I, but have bumped into more barriers than I as we have coursed through life. To use a football analogy, I got to start at the 50 yard line with sympathetic referees; many of persons of color get to start at their own 2 yard line with less than sympathetic or, worse, openly antagonistic referees. I have had obstacles to overcome to get to the goal line, but had neither as many nor as far to travel to score as my friends of color. And certainly none of those obstacles had to do with the color of my skin.
As I have grown to more fully understand systemic racism and its impact on people of color and society, I never really thought about its impact on me. I have comfortably considered myself non-racist.
The recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks have given new urgency for all of us to confront racism in all its forms. I have found myself somewhat overwhelmed with and challenged by the events and responses to them. I have also found myself, at times, hoping the situation would die down, that my old comfortable shoe was back on. Then I realize: WHITE PRIVILEGE. If I were a person of color, going back to “normal” is NOT going back to comfort. In fact, I am now asking myself if people of color in our country ever really get to be truly “comfortable.”
My grandparents emigrated from Europe and settled and bought homes in ethnic neighborhoods in small Illinois communities. My parents settled in northern Illinois and bought a home without constrictions due to race. My father never had race interfere with his employment. My wife and I have owned homes in Pocatello of our choosing, race notwithstanding. We have had successful careers. Home ownership, with some wealth from that asset, has flowed through. For many people of color, redlining and hiring practices have kept them from home ownership and a comfortable life.
I could teach our children to respect and be respected by law enforcement. I did not have to teach them how to safely act if and when dealing with law enforcement, so as not to create an adverse outcome. Relations with law enforcement in Pocatello appear to be positive, yet persons of color have had some negative interactions solely because of their color. The continuing negative and deadly interactions in our country would lead me, if a person of color, to be instinctively wary of law enforcement.
White privilege is freedom from fear and seemingly well meaning, but racist comments.
• I have never been stopped by police for “driving while brown or Black.” This has happened to friends in Pocatello.
• An acquaintance was told, “You are pretty for a Black girl”. Neither my wife nor my daughter has been told she is pretty for a white woman.
• I have not had dog crap thrown on my front steps because of my race.
• I have had Black women speak of being approached by white men for a sexual encounter because of the men’s thoughts of Black sexual behavior.
• I have never been verbally assaulted with racial slurs.
• I have never been the “other” in a work situation, church, or community meeting.
So I need to take off my old, comfortable shoe of white privilege. I can’t be colorblind; I must recognize our colors and how I am impacted and impacting others. I need to see and work on my biases. I need to challenge myself, my friends and my community to work on diversity, equity and inclusion. We all need to continue to strive to form “a more perfect union.” NOW.
Stephen Weeg of Pocatello was a member of the Governor’s Medicaid Redesign Work Group. He is the board chair for the Idaho Health Insurance Exchange and also a board member of the Portneuf Health Trust and Portneuf Medical Center. He is retired after a 40-year career in health and human services.