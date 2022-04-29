Unless you have been under a rock, you have to be aware of the upcoming primary election and the significant changes potentially in store statewide. As we all know, primary elections in Idaho are often the general election. This is one of the most talked about elections in my recent memory. It is an everyday conversation topic it seems. Therefore, I thought I might share some of my personal thoughts on voting. This column is not an endorsement of any candidate or even party affiliation. Just offering up my basic philosophy and observations on the art and science of campaigning, something I have a little bit of experience with, albeit on a small local level.
The United States Post Office has to be financially fond of election season. I receive multiple flyers, or “mailers” as they call them, almost daily for the past couple weeks. Some are of the federal race level, but state and legislative district candidate publicity is now starting to descend upon my mailbox. They are polished and fancy and full of bullet points. I can only imagine the cost to whoever manages the campaign. I remember the amount I paid for Vistaprint door hangers and it was the majority of my small campaign budget. I had to laugh when I received one such mailer for a legislative candidate who doesn't even represent my district any longer; somebody goofed on that one!
I do not keep any of these mailers, I admit that. I give them a quick read and simply toss. It is very doubtful that these materials will assist me in my voting choice. There are many other sources of information I use to make my decision, including but not limited to actual face to face conversations with the candidates. But I have noticed a disturbing trend in campaign strategies over the years. Something that is a high criteria for me in my ballot box choices. I speak of the predominantly negative, attacking, degrading at times, personal assaults by both incumbents and challengers. I am not alone in this observation either, I hear it mentioned often in the political discussions around town.
To all the aspiring candidates this year, please listen to me for a minute. Tell me what YOU can do, not what your opponent cannot or did not do. If your opponent is truly inept and ineffective it will show all on its own. Stay objective, not subjective in your speech. You don't have to like your opponent, but you do have to help us like you, if you want our votes. I am comfortable with pointing out flaws in the system or with past legislation you would like to change. But I am not comfortable with personal attacks full of verbosity and vitriolic hyperbole.
To you incumbents: Show me evidence of what you have done while in office to be a statesman for your constituents. To you challengers: Demonstrate to me your ideas and motivation to be a statesman rather than another politician like the one you are trying to replace.
One can be kind and still be firm in ideals. Personal attacks and hate have caused a lot of problems in this world but it has not solved one yet. Slamming your opponent says more about the slammer than it does about the slamee, in my opinion. It could even be interpreted as a lack of confidence in your own abilities. The Roman philosopher Seneca describes anger toward others as an “acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.” Lets not pour any more acid on each other, lets choose wisely of our elected officials and remember this adage as well: We can do more good as a group than as individuals divided. Good luck to all candidates. May the best humans win!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.