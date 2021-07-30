Many different kinds of people from many backgrounds and personal histories call Pocatello home. Many of those folks were born here in middle class surroundings. Many were not. I was not.
My parents brought my sister and me from Argentina to New Jersey 50 years ago. In Argentina my father had been a butcher, ran a newstand, a hardware store and had driven a bus to make ends meet.
He'd heard that in America it was possible for a man like him, with a third-grade education, to make a life for his family. He was determined to take advantage of the opportunities this country offered to make a better life for his children. America is a place where two sisters from humble beginnings, who learned to speak english watching cartoons, could become middle-class professionals. For my father, America was a place where hard work and character mattered more than wealth and family name. The proudest day of my father's life was the day we became American citizens. That day we saw ourselves as American.
This is the story of so many — not just immigrants — but born-on-the-soil Americans who work hard to get by. As many immigrants often do, I value the right to vote above almost all else. We believe we have a voice we were never granted in our native country. Native born Americans who work hard and still struggle financially have always had the right to vote, so it is less astonishing to them. Rather than feeling empowered, they often feel left out, unheard, disregarded, and disrespected by those in society who live a more elite and well-heeled existence.
These people with no voice, these people who don’t fit the shirt and tie middle class norms, still bring hard work and value to our society. These are the people whose voice I want included at the table. I am not advocating for special privilege for them — just an equitable representation of their dreams and sorrows.
No one in my family ever has nor ever would take a dime of public assistance. The opportunities America offered us as a young family were more than we had ever dreamed of. The rest was up to us. I was lucky. The stars aligned. I had the right genes. I had the intellectual capacity to do well in school and create a path to something more than what my parents had. My sister and I used student loans to pay for school, medical school for her and hygiene school for me.
However, growing up was not easy. I grew up being my father’s voice while still a child. I faced tall well-dressed men with no mechanic’s grease under their fingernails when my dad bought our first new car with cash American dollars because he was now a proud American. I read and interpreted apartment leases before entering middle school. Navigating the, English adult world for my parents was the definition of my childhood. It made me tough. It made me proud to be part of our family success as Americans. It shaped my life.
Now I am a City Council member in Pocatello, but my parents and their fierce immigrant pride lives in me. I will not seek pity. I will stand on my own two feet and handle what life sends my way. I will speak my views and take responsibility for my actions — and I will always strive to give voice to those who work hard in the shadows and have not found their own voices.
I became passionate about recalling elected officials upon meeting an elderly couple at the assessor’s office who’d been told their chance to appeal had passed. I become passionate about spending tax money only after excruciating deliberation, because I remember the determination and sweat that put those American dollars in my dad’s wallet at the car dealership. I remember him setting money aside to buy school uniforms. I remember the thrill of my mother sewing me new clothes, even though I was teased for having hand-made, not store bought clothes. I remember the determination my father embraced as he dived headlong into being an American no matter what.
“My people” are blue collar. “My people” are the hard-scrabble folks who wear their modest achievements proudly. “My people” are often rough around the edges like me because we came up the hard way! So when I become passionate in my speech and inflection, just know it is my history that forms that. It is not my intention to hurt or to offend, but to champion and defend those often and routinely overlooked.
Claudia Ortega is a member of the Pocatello City Council.