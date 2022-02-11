America’s national debt recently surpassed $30 trillion, a sum that exceeds our country’s entire annual economy (Alan Rappeport’s column, New York Times, Feb. 1, 2022). Interest rates are being raised in an effort to reduce inflation, but this will further exacerbate the burgeoning debt’s impact upon our economy. Donkeys and elephants alike have expanded this financial albatross for years, and few politicians will speak honestly to voters about solving the problem.
No candidate wants to campaign on a platform of higher taxes and reduced government benefits — most would consider it suicidal, but America is headed for financial disaster if it doesn’t prioritize spending and tighten its belt, and we voters share complicity.
The United States, once the envy of the world, doesn’t come close to making it into the top 10 list of countries for quality of life these days, and our middle class continues shrinking while the wealth gap expands between the haves and have-nots.
Donald Trump sensed the slogan “Make America Great Again” would resonate; however, he utilized Ronald Reagan’s faulty game plan of expanding debt while giving additional tax cuts to the rich and corporations. The percentage of national debt increased more during his four years than at any period in American history, and the Biden administration is adding to the problem.
The countries with the best standards of living in the world have higher rates of taxation. The difference is that their governments deliver when it comes to providing affordable education, substantive health care and retirement level support that doesn’t bankrupt their citizens.
Railing about the national debt is fruitless. It’s out of control, and we need to corral this wild stallion because no amount of enhanced economy will solve a $30 trillion issue. The problem can’t be cured solely on the backs of the rich although raising their tax rates is a no-brainer. Our debt is growing so fast all Americans need to accept the truth — it’s time to increase taxes while assessing what we want from all governmental programs.
My perfect presidential candidate in 2024 won’t be a candidate qualified for life support. We need someone with a vision for improving America that extends beyond borrowing more money during their projected political life span.
If America is to reverse course, it needs a leader who will staunch the flow of red ink. This person will candidly acknowledge that we can no longer afford the government we are paying for based upon the current tax system. The solution is either more tax revenue, or less and better prioritized government, or a combination of both factors.
This candidate will insist that we evaluate the entire American military machine in order to make it efficient and affordable. We spend more money on the military than the next 11 countries combined in the world (yes, that includes China and Russia), and we continue losing ill-founded wars. Having a prepared military is important, but that doesn’t mean we should continue engaging in mindless spending to support an industrial military complex that is contributing to our declining standard of living.
We need a candidate who recognizes failing to invest in education and bankrupting our youth before they get started in life is bad policy. This same candidate will revise our health care policies to provide quality affordable care for all Americans. We have been abused far too long, and it’s time for meaningful change.
My mythical candidate will explain to Americans that worthwhile services like education, medical care and retirement stability have a cost, but that the government will actually deliver something beyond mediocrity. The problem is voters will never elect a person who is truthful about revising our tax structure in order to properly fund government services.
We are living in our deluded bubble that America still has the greatest living standard in the world while continuing a tax structure that is driving us towards financial collapse. I don’t expect Americans to elect a candidate with the honesty and courage required to right our sinking ship. That would require tacit acknowledgment that we helped to create this problem.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.