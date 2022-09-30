Paul Entrikin

Way back in 1978 or so, I had a Jewish officemate. On the surface you’d have to say we had little in common. Saul was a single gentleman and I had five, going on seven, children. Saul was from New York and I was from Baton Rouge. I was a Vietnam veteran and Saul wasn’t. And of course Saul was Jewish and I was a card carrying Latter-day Saint. An odder pair would be hard to imagine, and yet we became good friends.

One of our favorite jokes was the one we shared when a good Baptist or Catholic left our office after a visit or a meeting. We’d look at each other and in a lighthearted way say, “We agree, he’s a gentile.” OK, it may not sound funny now, maybe you had to be there.

