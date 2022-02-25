This past week Idaho state Legislature committees introduced several bills of arguable benefit and one which is downright inexplicable.
The House Transportation and Defense Committee which, according to the Legislature website, deals with “fuel taxes, state/local highways, motor vehicle issues,” none of which has anything to do with “defense,” moved to repeal a law banning private militias.
Idaho National Guard general counsel Maj. Steve Stokes supports the bill because, according to him, Idaho already has too many laws. Well, then, by golly, let’s get rid of laws to protect us and get those armed militias out there patrolling the streets instead. I feel safer already.
Despite a number of people testifying before the committee with intelligent and logical reasons as to why the existing law should be strengthened rather than repealed, the 15 Republican Committee members outvoted the three Democrats and approved House Bill 475 to move forward.
Next up, Rep. Doug Okuniewicz. R-Hayden, is pushing for a bill to deprive local communities of the right to eliminate or change historical monuments because, you know, Republicans are such staunch supporters of local control. I’m not too worried about this bill except for the fact that Okuniewicz got the idea from South Carolina, which is a little scary.
Then there is Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, who is sponsoring a bill that would force women to choose whether they want to get an abortion before most of them even realize that they are pregnant. Uh, OK, I see no potential legal problems at all with that law.
A final problematic bill advanced last week by the House Business Committee would bar employers from requiring employee vaccinations. Bill sponsor Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, said, “We are not going to allow a business to push their will on an individual worker.” He says this while simultaneously implying it’s OK for the Republican Legislature to push its will on individual employers. Sounds fair.
None of the above bills sponsored by Republican legislators last week to please their base so they can retain office makes my blood boil. But here is one additional bill that does: A proposed law that would prevent animals, including dogs, from being granted “personhood status.”
The “personhood” bill was proposed by Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, on Feb. 15, one day after celebrating Valentine’s Day, a time to show love for one another! And who shows more love for its fellow “persons” than dogs?
How can ANY politician, including Tammy Nichols, declare that my dog is not a person based on about five minutes of discussion at a committee meeting?! When I have lived with her (the dog) for 13 years.
Nichols said personhood for animals must be bad because “there’s a growing trend that’s taking place across the United States as well as globally where we are seeing this occur.”
Well, of course the trend is growing. And there are some obvious reasons why it’s growing. Consider these statistics:
Seventy percent of U.S. households own a pet.
About 90 percent of owners consider their pets “part of the family.”
More than 80 percent of us would likely risk our lives for our pets.
2020 U.S. Pet Industry Expenditures totaled $103.6 billion.
Gross written premiums for pet insurance totaled $1.99 billion in 2020.
In other words, millions of Americans treat their pets as well or better than they do other so-called “persons,” commonly referred to as humans.
Analyze any “person” definition traits, and you can easily see why the bill is absurd.
A person has reason. My dog avoids conflict. Humans invade nations for dubious reasons.
A person practices morality. My dog is more honest, good and decent than any human, including many politicians.
A person has consciousness. My dog is much more aware of what is going on around her than humans who are constantly staring at their phones.
A person has an individual personality. You will observe a wide variety of personalities at a dog park while you can’t distinguish one Trump rally crowd from the next.
Even the Bible declines to give God dominion over dogs — fish, birds and creeping things that creep around maybe, but not dogs.
If dogs are not persons while humans are, then how does one explain a typical home page on the local newspaper’s website with headlines like “Young boy’s dogs save him from being devoured by mountain lion,” “Bonneville County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of K9 Drax” or “Avalanche dogs critical to life-saving operations” while stories about humans and the crimes they have committed tend to dominate the news.
There are other ways in which dogs display “personhood” just as much or more than humans do. There are guide dogs, comfort dogs, emotional support dogs, psychiatric service dogs, hearing dogs and service dogs of all types. I would vouch that my dog does all these things and more to a certain extent. So, yes, she is a person.
And anyone, including the Supreme Court, who claims that a corporation is a person, displaying traits such as reason, morality and consciousness, but my dog is not a person, needs to have their head examined.
Proof of this is Facebook.
