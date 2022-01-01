Two weeks ago, I made a 2022 New Year’s resolution to not write anything regarding politics. This was in addition to a 2021 vow to avoid writing about the twice-impeached former president to avoid suffering from PTSD (Post-Trump Stress Disorder).
Believe me, neither resolution is easy to keep. In fact, all indications are that my 2022 resolution concerning politics is going to last about five more minutes, which is about as long as it takes my “super-fast internet” to fire up.
The reason is simple: It’s impossible to keep New Year’s resolutions if you have internet access on a computer, phone or television, which is the case of most 5-year-olds on up.
Soon after television became part of our lives, I figured out that TV did not exist to entertain or inform us as most people assumed. Rather, it’s sole purpose is to sell stuff while sprinkling in various brief interruptions.
Same description applies to the internet, which we can now carry around in our hand or wear on our wrist and stare at all day, making it exceedingly difficult to keep our resolutions. Perhaps you could say that we have a Faustian bargain with the internet.
In Christopher Marlowe’s Elizabethan tragedy “Doctor Faustus,” Faustus sells his soul to the devil in exchange for magical powers. At one point in the play, Faustus begins to waver on the deal, so to divert him, the devil conjures up personifications of the seven deadly sins: pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth.
So how does this situation apply to my New Year’s resolution?
Well, imagine that my resolutions are the same as those in this list based on a recent national survey: “The most popular resolutions for 2022 are exercising more and improving fitness (50 percent of participants), losing weight (48 percent), saving money (44 percent) and improving diet (39 percent).”
To accomplish the goals, I need to avoid committing the seven deadly sins. And I have a much better chance of doing that if I can resist turning on the television, computer or phone — which is one big IF!
Once I turned on the TV Jan. 1, the very first day of the new year, I kissed goodbye my exercising more and improving fitness resolutions. Just like the devil sending Faustus sensual diversions to get him back on a sinful track, the TV sent me the Outback, Citrus, Sugar, Rose and Fiesta Bowl games to tempt me off the treadmill.
Add in all the January NFL playoff games, along with college basketball and NBA games, and, well, the first month of the new year is a total bust regarding my fitness resolution.
Even at the local health club there is no escaping such Faustian-like temptations. First, there are TV screens in every available space with all the food and drink ads making a guy salivate while doing squat thrusts.
And it’s not just the televisions as it seems everyone is walking around looking at their phones. I’m fairly sure that half the people there enter and leave the gym without exercising any muscles other than the ones in their thumbs, which are becoming as muscularly disproportionate as Popeye’s arms.
Thanks to the internet, by the end of January it’s goodbye exercise, hello sloth.
I have the same problem with resolutions to improve my diet and lose weight. Every December I swear I am going to eat healthier and with smaller portions in the new year. Yet, come January, right there on the 65-inch high-definition TV screen is a Whopper the size of my garage, which looks tempting enough to compel a guy to take a big bite out of the screen risking electrocution!
So, instead of watching my weight, I end up watching ads promoting gluttony.
There is no doubt that to fulfill the resolution to save money next year one absolutely must completely avoid screen time. That’s because nothing cultivates the deadly sins of envy, pride and greed quite as readily as the Internet.
Notice the new car ads on all your screens during this time of year? After watching one ad a hundred times, I can’t help but envy handsome Matt McConaughey driving a shiny new SUV while thinking deep, philosophical thoughts, which are about as incoherent as a Donald Trump interview on… Oops, there I go breaking another resolution.
But it’s not just car ads. Look up any item on your phone, and you will be inundated with ads for all kinds of similar junk, so be careful what you click on.
I mean, after being bombarded with ads for a month, greed finally got the best of me, and I just had to have that Nicolas Cage pillowcase — talk about nightmares!
As far as committing the deadly sin of wrath, that’s automatic when exposed to any political news that pops up on the screen.
There you have it. Thanks to the internet, I will likely break all my 2022 New Year’s resolutions in record time. Even worse, in the process I will commit the seven deadly sins.
Wait, make that six deadly sins — I’m still working on a resolution that I can break and commit lust.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.