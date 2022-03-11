On the nightly news, we see and hear the power of music ringing through the streets of Ukraine and in the parliament where Ukrainian MPs sang the national anthem. In Odessa, workers constructing tank barriers also sang their national anthem. In a bunker video shared on Facebook, a young girl named Amelia serenaded her fellow citizens with the song "Let It Go." Another young woman played a violin in a similar bunker, while in front of a Lviv railway station, a female pianist performed “What a Wonderful World” while refugees crowded a railway station fleeing the conflict.
At any moment, a mortar could have destroyed the pianist. The invading Russian army has reasons to fear her music.
We have seen this before. When Sarajevo was being targeted by snipers, many musicians deliberately played in the open, risking their lives to show their defiance through music which evoked a theme of survival under siege. One classical musician was killed in front of the concert hall. Perhaps we could all ask ourselves what song we might play or sing under those dangerous circumstances.
Recently, PBS showed the classic 1942 love story, “Casablanca,” which has one of the greatest scenes using music as a patriotic emotional appeal. We all know the story. Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), owns a nightclub in Casablanca and discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Laszlo is a wanted freedom fighter, and with Nazis closing in, Ilsa knows Rick can help them escape the country. Or will he?
The film’s set piece occurs when Nazis take over the piano in Rick’s place and start singing “Watch on the Rhine.” Victor Laszlo asks the house orchestra to play the French national anthem, "La Marseillaise." Rick nods yes and the music begins, the singing drowning out the Germans.
When I saw the 40th anniversary showing of “Casablanca,” the anthem scene still had audiences cheering, despite a critic’s comment that “Casablanca” has “more corn than Iowa.” The actress who plays the jilted lover of Bogart, Madeleine LeBeau, has the last close-up as she shouts “Viva a France,” tears running down her face. Madeleine LeBeau’s face became the face of the French resistance.
This kind of patriotic appeal to raise spirits is happening daily in the rubble of Ukraine. Bob Dylan once remarked that a guitarist with the right song could “blow away an army.” There is some truth to that. A great song can inspire a nation long after the songwriter is gone. What stirring music do we remember from the Civil War: “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Julia Ward Howe and “Dixie,” by Daniel Emmett, which became an anthem for the Confederates despite Emmett’s support for the Union.
When the Civil War ended and news of the surrender reached Washington, President Abraham Lincoln addressed a gathering jubilant crowd and said, “I have always thought `Dixie’ one of the best tunes I have ever heard. Our adversaries over the way attempted to appropriate it, but I insisted yesterday that we fairly captured it.”
He then asked the orchestra to play “Dixie” in an attempt to begin the process of national unity
Will the embattled president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who knows he has no nation coming to his immediate rescue, have the same opportunity to hear his anthem played if victory is declared and a country united under his leadership survives?
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”