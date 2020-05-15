"The day that they killed him, someone said to me, 'Son The age of the antichrist has just only begun.'" — “Murder Most Foul,” Bob Dylan
Usually when a new Bob Dylan album is released, it is an event. Now we have a nearly 17-minute new Dylan song released that has become a major event, “Murder Most Foul,” about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This was a “murder most foul,” indeed, that marked my generation, for which Bob Dylan, then and now, was the dominant singer-songwriter. The critics have already assessed Dylan’s epic song, with reviews ranging from positive to ecstatic. It comes at the right time.
Perhaps this is Dylan’s personal gift to those quarantined by the coronavirus, a song about an old American tragedy meant to uplift and/or distract a nation facing a modern plague. In a short post on his website, Dylan provided little information about the song's origin, and wished his fans well: "This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you."
The song is one of Dylan’s musical soliloquies, lacking a distinctive melody, yet it holds our attention. Dylan’s dark haunting voice is backed by a lush piano, solemn violin and some subdued percussion. The song contains many musical and cinema references, including the legendary DJ, Wolfman Jack, “speaking in tongues.”
The opening lyric is evocative of murder and terror.
It was a dark day in Dallas, November ‘63
A day that will live in infamy
President Kennedy was ridin’ high
Good day to be livin' and a good day to die
Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb
He said, "Wait a minute, boys, you know who I am?"
"Of course we do, we know who you are!"
Then they blew off his head while he was still in the car.
The song has double narrators, Kennedy and Dylan, but as the song progresses, the listener hears references to so many other songs raising different memories separate from that dark day in Dallas. It creates a panorama of American life. The song’s title is a quote from "Hamlet" and Dylan makes several references to the Bard.
Play “Merchant of Venice,” play “Merchant of death"
Play “Stella by Starlight” for Lady Macbeth.
The song’s references are not random but connect to the tragedy.
What's new, pussycat? What'd I say?
I said the soul of a nation been torn away
And it's beginning to go into a slow decay
And that it's thirty-six hours past Judgment Day
Throughout, Dylan is not without humor:
“You got me dizzy, Miss Lizzy/You filled me with lead.”
Despite Kennedy’s assassination, there is some hope:
Hush, little children, you'll understand
The Beatles are comin', they're gonna hold your hand
There are so many references that it is hard to give this rich song justice in a short review, but it will be studied by Dylan scholars for years to come. One British critic who has never been a fan of Bob Dylan’s music, Alexis Petridis, admitted that, “Dylan’s first new song in eight years is a fascinating portrait of his obsession with JFK’s assassination, rich with pop cultural detail and apocalyptic dread.” It is ironic that Bob Dylan insisted he would never write a song about JFK. Now the song has arrived and it is stunning. I suspect Dylan’s “Murder Most Foul” will be performed by a narrator in future tributes to President Kennedy as Aaron Copeland’s Lincoln Portrait is performed with a narrator reading Lincoln’s speeches over Copeland’s score.
With the coronavirus stalking streets everywhere, this song about another tragedy has a power to evoke a current tragedy.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.