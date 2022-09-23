Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

Down in Louisiana where I grew up there is a native delicacy that we all enjoy. It’s a yummy fun food you can enjoy hot or cold. They are easy to catch. You don’t need a license and there is no limit. They can be prepared in numerous ways, but even the least culinary capable can do a good crawfish boil.

Crawfish have a funny way of moving when fight-or-flight says, “flight.” They scoot backwards using their big tail to propel them through the swampy mud that is their home. I’ll bet you can see where I’m going with this can’t you.