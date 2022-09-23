Down in Louisiana where I grew up there is a native delicacy that we all enjoy. It’s a yummy fun food you can enjoy hot or cold. They are easy to catch. You don’t need a license and there is no limit. They can be prepared in numerous ways, but even the least culinary capable can do a good crawfish boil.
Crawfish have a funny way of moving when fight-or-flight says, “flight.” They scoot backwards using their big tail to propel them through the swampy mud that is their home. I’ll bet you can see where I’m going with this can’t you.
President Joe Biden was sent for an interview on the CBS show “60 Minutes” with Scott Pelle. To his credit, Mr. Pelle started the interview by challenging Biden on the forty year high inflation and the drop in the stock market. “No, I'm telling the American people that we're gonna get control of inflation,” replied Biden.
The President went on to say, “We're in a position where, for the last several months, it hasn't spiked. It has just barely— it's been basically even. And in the meantime, we created all these jobs and— and prices— have— have gone up, but they've come down for energy. The fact is that we've created 10 million new jobs. We're in— since we came to office.”
There’s a lot of back peddling crayfishing here to unpack here. First I give the Biden/Harris administration full credit for being in control of our 40-year high inflation. More than being in control of it, they caused it with extravagant spending.
Like a Bernie Madoff thief who makes restitution by paying back ten cents on the dollars stolen, Biden doesn’t dare to set the baseline of economic measures and gas prices at the date of his inauguration. He doesn’t dare set the baseline for jobs and minority employment at the pre-COVID days of President Trump’s administration. He’s out there saying, “This month was not as bad as last month. Look at what a great job I’m doing.” Crawfish thrive in the dark. We live in the light and can see what’s going on.
“Creating jobs…”, the government only creates jobs when they hire federal workers to expand the overhead of the bureaucracy or when it expands the military’s ranks or armament contracts. Those government “created” jobs are eventually paid for by you either through taxes, fees, or in this case by inflation. If you or I could print money we could “create jobs” too. Our family and friends would love us, but everyone else’s money would buy less and less as the flood of dollars made each dollar less valuable.. The private sector will respond to federal edicts, tax breaks, grants, and laws, but that’s like saying I created lawn care jobs because I watered my lawn..
You have to feel sorry for Joe Biden. Every time he has a rational thought and tries to say the right thing his minders have to muzzle him and walk it back. Scott Pelley: “Mr. President, … is the pandemic over?”
President Joe Biden: “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lotta work on it. It's — but the pandemic is over. if you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.”
Oh. My. Gosh. The Karens of the left couldn’t let that stand for a day. Crawfishing in a loss-of-control fright and with one less excuse for their economic recession this clear, unequivocally statement was explained away in a quick backwards scoot. Dr. Fauci was quick to translate for the President of the United States saying Biden's remarks were highlighting the fact that the severity of the pandemic has diminished.
“Diminished”… the use of buggy whips has “diminished” too, so what does that say about all those fired from their jobs and all those classes still forcing masks on students? They’ve been a bit more than “diminished”. The only concern in the hearts of those running the country is their diminished control over you.
But that was child’s play compared to the president’s statement regarding Taiwan. Scott Pelley: “So unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir, U.S. Forces, U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?” President Biden: “Yes.” That was a “Yes” period.
The most frightening follow up from CBS went like this: “After our interview a White House official told us U.S. policy has not changed. Officially, the U.S. will not say whether American forces would defend Taiwan. But the commander-in-chief had a view of his own.” Who, exactly, is in charge of our military? It’s clearly not the commander-in-chief, Joe Biden. He’s just allowed to have his own point of view.
It’s been quaint to see the way President Biden’s handlers keep him hidden. Biden’s false memories of things that never happened have been largely harmless and rather entertaining. But when someone (we don’t know who) is making globe-altering military policy and cutting the orders, it’s not quaint anymore. We have a right to know who is actually in charge and pulling our President’s strings.
The next day President Biden was suitably reined in by his minders and sticking to the “One China” language in his United Nations speech. Such back peddling crawfish.
The mudbugs in the fowl swamp of Washington and Delaware are lost in the dark. Like the crawfish of Louisiana they are mindlessly building a mud house that will not stand the next storm. I look forward to a tasty meal this November.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.