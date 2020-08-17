After spending his presidency doing all within his power to “Make America Polluted Again” by placing coal and oil industry officials in top environmental jobs and eliminating public health and wildlife rules, Donald Trump, who previously had opposed the funding, caved to pressure from Republican senators who are in tight 2020 re-election campaigns and signed the “Great American Outdoors Act” into law two weeks ago.
Trump and GOP leaders have consistently opposed spending money on anything remotely related to protecting the environment during his administration. The president even attempted to circumnavigate a law requiring an annual expenditure of $900 million for park maintenance by proposing just $15 million be spent on parks and public lands in his 2020 budget.
Most recently, in July, Trump announced regulatory changes to weaken the National Environmental Policy Act, a landmark conservation law. His changes to the Act allow industry to cut corners and speed up the approval of federal projects such as the construction of mines and gas pipelines, further endangering the environment.
The Center for American Progress estimated earlier this year that "the Trump administration has attempted to remove protections from nearly 35 million acres of public lands — approximately 1,000 times more land than his administration has protected." Trump’s public lands extraction includes the largest rollback of national monuments in U.S. history.
Even though nearly all Democrats voted in favor of the Outdoors Act and only about half the Republicans did, President Trump only invited Republicans to the signing ceremony.
Adding to an attempt by Republicans to make political hay of the event, there was extensive media coverage. Unfortunately, that backfired as the president made another one of his all-too-common gaffes by mispronouncing Yosemite as Yo-semite. And not just once, but twice.
Such public blunders are truly an international embarrassment. Why, a huge frontpage headline on a New Zealand news site blared “Yo-semites: Trump mocked for failing to pronounce US national park.” New Zealand, of all places!?
Naturally, Twitter went wild with such comments as “This explains why his doctors rushed him to Walter Reed for a cognitive test” and “I’m sure Trump has never been to California to witness the splendor of Half Dumb, at Yo' Semite.”
Fortunately, Trump did not attempt to tackle Sequoia, Guadalupe or Kenai Fjords National Parks!
The “Great American Outdoors Act” is sort of a big deal, but nothing on the scale of President Jimmy Carter doubling the size of the national park system back in 1980 when he established 157 million acres of new parks, wildlife refuges, scenic rivers and other wilderness areas in Alaska.
But then, of course, Trump, who never does his homework before spouting off some grandiose hogwash, once again displayed his lack of historical knowledge during the signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House, saying, “There hasn’t been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect.”
That is the second time this summer that someone has compared Donald Trump to Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States. Back in July, as South Dakota governor Kristi Noem introduced Trump prior to his speech at Mt. Rushmore, she likened him to Teddy Roosevelt as a man who “braves the dangers of the arena.”
I have recently read two Theodore Roosevelt biographies and, to paraphrase 1988 vice presidential candidate Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, “Mr. President, you’re no Teddy Roosevelt.”
Teddy Roosevelt was a true conservationist his entire life, not a man who acted on nature’s behalf only when it was politically expedient. While president, Roosevelt set aside some 200 million acres for national forests, reserves, and wildlife refuges. Trump has frequently vowed to "ensure" that the United States has the "cleanest air" and the "cleanest water," but his administration has repeatedly attempted to roll back environmental regulations.
Roosevelt won a Nobel Peace Prize for his part in ending the Russo-Japanese War. Trump recently thought he should have gotten the Prize for his bromance with Kim Jong-un, which resulted in zero diplomatic progress.
Roosevelt was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for his heroic action during the Spanish–American War. While Donald Trump’s only reaction to recent intelligence reports from U.S. government agencies that Russia had paid bounties for Afghan fighters to kill American service members was to label the report a “hoax.”
President Roosevelt spearheaded the construction of the Panama Canal, considered one of the wonders of the modern world and a feat which helped make the U.S. a world power. In contrast, after three and a half years, Trump’s “big, fat, beautiful wall” is hung up in a lawsuit by South Texas landowners as being the product of “nothing more than racism and politics.”
One Teddy Roosevelt philosophy of leadership was "the exercise of intelligent forethought and of decisive action sufficiently far in advance of any likely crisis.” Whereas Trump’s lack of intelligent forethought and decisive action has led to health and economic crises of epic proportions.
The obvious contrasts in the leadership and character of the two men makes the fact that reports of Trump’s interest in having his face added to Mount Rushmore all the more galling. Gov. Kristi Noem has indicated that the reports are true, recalling that Trump once asked her “Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?”
Trump denied the reports in a rather unconvincing tweet: “Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”
If they should someday squeeze him in next to Roosevelt on the national memorial, I suggest that Trump’s head speak softly — because Teddy carries a very big stick.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.