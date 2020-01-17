In the fall of 1990, LIFE Magazine decided to list the 100 most “important” Americans. It is interesting to read what famous figures made the cut and who didn’t. These were individuals considered by LIFE to be not just famous Americans but citizens who influenced American life, whether good or bad.
Here is the opening comment by the editors: “As the end of this century looms, LIFE takes a look at the people who have made it what it is.” Of course, any list is arbitrary. Even this article reveals my prejudices and preferences.
We see Edward R. Murrow, the frank broadcast journalist who investigated corruption on many levels, and his target, Sen. Joe McCarthy, now infamous for equating accusation with guilt when he investigated possible communists in the State Department. “McCarthyism” now suggests the “slander and oppression of free thought by the misuse of power in office.” Joe McCarthy’s televised hearing eventually destroyed him when the public saw a mean-spirited drunk facing Joseph Welsh asking, “Have you no sense of decency?”
Among athletes, Babe Ruth and Mohammad Ali made the list, and there should be universal agreement they had a huge impact. Joe DiMaggio didn’t make the list but Billie Jean King did. LIFE admits that there was difficulty explaining “the dearth of women and minorities.” That would be a major issue in 2020. Eleanor Roosevelt is there but not Marilyn Monroe. Others include Martha Graham, choreographer, Margaret Sanger, a birth control advocate, and Elizabeth Arden, who “made beauty a business — and an obsession.”
The chosen influential writers of the time are still influential today, including Earnest Hemingway, whose legend and simple declarative sentences refuse to fade, and William Faulkner, the Mississippi bard of a sprawling mythical South. He wrote the longest sentence in American literature at 1,300 words. It can be found in "The Bear," a brilliant short novel about the curse of slavery. Jack Kerouac made the authors’ list as a cultural influence for his novel, "On the Road." Let’s not forget Andy Warhol’s painting of a Campbell Soup can.
Playwrights Eugene O’ Neill and Tennessee Williams both destroyed the American melodrama. Marlon Brando, who starred in the first production of Williams’ "A Streetcar Named Desire," is included, and it is impossible to discuss the art of acting in the 20th century without mentioning Brando’s achievement. His new realism or “Method acting,” changed the artform. After the magnetic Brando, a character actor could now become a leading man. Laurette Taylor did the same for actresses but she isn’t mentioned.
Louis Armstrong is featured for his extraordinary trumpet playing.
Celebrity singers who influenced poplar music, Bing Crosby and Elvis Presley, made the cut but not Frank Sinatra or any number of blues singers. There’s no doubt that Elvis changed American music forever. A singer-song writer in the top 100 was Bob Dylan, then 49. The editors of LIFE had an analytical comment regarding Bob Dylan that still explains the unique phenomenon of a poplar artist who was also a great artist. Says the editor of LIFE, “He didn’t have much of a voice but people listened anyway; the words he was singing required it.” Do we put Bob Dylan with Elvis Presley or T.S. Eliot, also celebrated?
No presidents made the list by design; they are supposed to be an influence.
It is impossible to critique every choice and many of those influential Americans are forgotten. Who remembers Reinhold Neibuhr, a Protestant pastor overshadowed by another preacher, Billy Graham? Who remembers Ray Kroc who started the McDonald’s chain?
LIFE also suggested possible major influences on America life seen from the prospective of 2090. One was filmmaker, Spike Lee. Who would be on your list?
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.