Montana passed a law in 2015 that created a state fund for scholarships to private schools. Three million dollars was appropriated for it, and the state paid directly to schools when a scholarship was awarded. Parents were repaid in tax credits if they contributed to the fund. Of the private schools that received such state funds, all but one were religiously affiliated. Shortly after the law went into effect, the Montana Department of Revenue ruled that families could not legally use the program to send children to religiously affiliated schools because the state’s constitution forbade it.
That ruling was challenged, and the Montana Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that the program did, indeed, violate the state’s constitution because that constitution contains a provision explicitly prohibiting state money from being supplied, directly or indirectly, to religious schools. The court erased the scholarship program entirely. Then the Montana Supreme Court’s decision was challenged, and that case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) as “Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.” Arguments were heard on Jan. 22 of this year.
It has been the aim of the Trump administration to convince people that the Free Exercise Clause entitles religious schools to get their hands on public monies. One tactic has been the so-called “vouchers” scam, of which the Montana “scholarship” program was an example. Now the Trump administration has weighed in on the Montana Supreme Court’s decision with a “friend of the court” brief written by the U.S Department of Justice.
In that brief, the DOJ begins by talking about the Blaine Amendment. In 1875, Congressman James Blaine, at the urging of President Ulysses S. Grant, introduced a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would have prohibited direct federal aid to educational institutions that had religious affiliations. The proposal was not approved by Congress, but versions of it were soon adopted by 38 states, including Montana (and Idaho).
The DOJ’s tactic in discussing the Blaine Amendment was to cast a shadow over all its state iterations. At the time that the states were adopting Blaine-like constitutional directives, many tax-supported public schools in the U.S. were essentially Protestant institutions, with readings from the King James Bible a regular ritual in the classroom. Protestants in the eastern U.S. resented and feared the flood of Italian immigrants and their Catholicism. The Blaine Amendment may well have been intended to ensure the continued hegemony of Protestantism by denying subsidies to Catholic schools. If so, it was a tool of religious discrimination. And that’s just how the DOJ wants you to see Montana’s constitutional Blaine replica.
But, to begin with, Montana’s schools are not overtly or covertly religious. They do not teach any religious doctrines, nor do they teach irreligion. They are completely secular. And there is no evidence that Montana’s version of the Blaine Amendment has ever been used to discriminate against Catholics. Nor is its prohibition of religious-school funding permanently tainted by the Blaine-era’s religious prejudice. In 1972, Montana held a constitutional convention and reexamined all components of the constitution: that provision was reaffirmed.
Furthermore, the Blaine Amendment, whatever its original intended use, was not intrinsically discriminatory or in violation of First Amendment rights. States have a complete right to refuse to fund religiously affiliated schools. The Establishment Clause only prohibits a state from showing preferential treatment for a religious sect, or for religion in general. The Free Exercise Clause only prohibits interference with religious practices; it does not mandate funding them.
In Montana, parents are free, if their religious enthusiasm compels them, to send their children to religious schools. The state has simply chosen not to pay them to do so. No doubt that is partly because it already pays for the schools that those same children could attend without cost.
The Blaine Amendment is entirely in tune with the sentiments of the founders, who were acutely conscious of the harmful consequences of state-funded religion. Many of the colonies in which they lived levied taxes to support whatever the dominant religion within the colony happened to be. It was a practice deeply detested by all those residents who subscribed to a different faith, or to no faith. The Establishment Clause reflects this attitude.
Montana’s scholarship program violated the Establishment Clause, both in principle and because all the aid, in fact, went to Christian schools. It’s hardly surprising that another legal brief filed in the SCOTUS case was from a Jewish group, who pointed out that Montana was a state of small population and adherents of the Jewish, Muslim and other faiths were too few, and too scattered, to support schools. Hence that scholarship program discriminated against all of them.
It's also worth noting that several of the Christian schools that received aid were fundamentalist schools, whose textbooks distort science and history, and whose teachings are inconsistent with federal law and majority opinion. The Stillwater Christian School (Kalispell) teaches that “God created marriage to be exclusively the union of one man and one woman”; the Foothills Community Christian School (Helena) teaches that “homosexual and lesbian behavior” is in the same category as incest and bestiality, and is “sinful and offensive to God”; the Helena Christian School (Helena) states that God “immutably created each person as either male or female in conformity with their biological sex”; the Heritage Christian School (Bozeman) reserves the right to reject students based on “sexual conduct (including … sexual activity outside of marriage, lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender conduct).”
Advocates of religious school funding should keep in mind that wherever the public’s tax money goes, the public will demand accountability. Montana’s public schools are carefully monitored by the state government. Would those Christian schools welcome such oversight? I doubt it. Which is why, counter-intuitively perhaps, a state’s refusal to subsidize religious schools protects religious freedom. That is what the founders thought, and it remains true today: The less government involvement with religion, the better for all concerned.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.