While the NFL, NBA, NHL, MSL and TBFT (T-Ball for Toddlers) all appear to have negotiated a path to resuming competition following the pandemic-induced lull, Major League Baseball players and the club owners can’t seem to get to first base on making a deal.
First, the league offered an 82-game season. Then the players’ association counter-offered a 114-game season, which was met by the league’s 76-game proposal. All the while a 50-game plan is ominously hovering in the background.
Of course, from the players’ perspective the more games the more salary while the league owners’ obviously see less games as less expense. So, as usual, it appears to all come down to money.
For the 2019 season, the average salary for the 872 players on MLB rosters scheduled to play a 162-game regular season was $4.36 million. MLB's minimum salary for the 2020 season was projected to be $563,500.
The highest paid player currently is LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout. He recently signed a 12-year, $430 million deal that averages out to $98,173.52 per day! Meanwhile, the median U.S. household earns $61,372 per year.
Based on all that, it’s easy to see why the average fan has a hard time sympathizing with the players. Why, if they were to settle on a 50-game regular season along with a 50 percent pro-rated salary, Trout, who would have earned $66,978 per bat this year for a normal season, would instead only earn a humbling $16,745 per bat in 2020.
So, each time Mike Trout strikes out this season, rather than feeling sorry for him, remember that he still gets paid over $16,000 for that strikeout. Heck, I would be willing to stand up there and strike out for a measly five grand.
Certainly, salary is a major sticking point in the ongoing negotiations. But it’s not the only hurdle, and I would argue possibly not the most significant one.
There is discussion over making the designated hitter universal in the 2020 abbreviated season. The logic is that would relieve the pitchers of their hitting and running obligations, thus keeping them healthier. It would also create playing opportunities for what is projected to be an expanded roster.
I would add that the most important reason for this specific change is to eliminate the fact that National League fans actually only get to watch eight out of nine legit at-bats for their ticket money as the game progresses, which is unfair.
Consider that in recent seasons, pitchers have struck out 43 percent of the time! Whoop-de-doo! That’s real fun to watch. Occasionally you can even see teammates trying hard not to snicker while their pitcher at bat listlessly swings three seconds after the ball pops into the catcher’s mitt.
In MLB’s effort to speed up the game, it would make more sense to add an automatic intentional strikeout rule to the recently employed automatic intentional walk rule.
One mandatory change for the proposed season is that lockers must be 6 feet apart requiring additional space beyond the players’ locker room. That means that mega-star Mike Trout’s locker neighbor could be the clubhouse janitor who, I guarantee you, is not making $16,000 per swept floor.
Once the actual competition starts, social distancing will no doubt be easier in baseball than any of the other sports. While on the field, most of the players spend time hunkering down in their space, rarely crossing paths with opponents or teammates.
The one glaring exception is the catcher who should collect virus hazardous duty pay as he must face a steady stream of batters and the umpire breathing down his neck the entire game.
Fortunately, catchers as well as other players, coaches, fans, etc., will not have to deal with one persistent cause of germ spreading in baseball, which reportedly will be eliminated for the 2020 season. It is a drastic proposal and the one which I predict will be the biggest stumbling block in the current negotiations: the prohibiting of spitting during baseball games!
With the new rule, tobacco and sunflower seeds would be banned, but gum is OK, which is good news for Big League Chew, the official Ripken baseball gum, which has sold over 800 million pouches of gum.
I know exactly what you are thinking: “It is not possible to play a Major League Baseball game without everyone on the field and in the dugouts combining to spit a deluge equivalent to what Noah faced in the Old Testament.” And you may be right.
Baseball and spitting go together like peanut butter and jelly, only a lot messier. By the end of a typical baseball game, the dugout floor has "pools of spit, tobacco juice, water, Gatorade, chewed gum, sunflower seeds and wrappers," as described by Jim Souhan in the Minneapolis Star.
Even though half of the major league teams have banned its use, it is estimated that 25 to 30 percent of ballplayers still use chewing tobacco. They claim tobacco produces spit for mouth moisture during games and that the spit can be used to soften the leather of their fielding gloves.
As gross as all this sounds, it gets worse. Some MLB players have been known to pee on their hands to heel blisters and toughen the skin.
Based on that revelation, along with eliminating spitting, high fives definitely must go, too!
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.