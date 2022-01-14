In an op-ed column last Sunday, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson observed that the country emphatically deserved an independent commission to investigate who was responsible for the reprehensible attack on our national Capitol one year ago. He’s absolutely right about that. If we care about preserving our democracy, why would we not want to get to the bottom of that outrage and the precedent it sets for the future?
House Resolution 3233 proposed the creation of such a commission, and to his credit, Rep. Simpson, along with 34 Republicans, joined all the Democrats to pass it, 252-175. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, vigorously opposed it, together with the remaining Republican representatives (including Idaho’s Russ Fulcher), fearing of course that not only would Donald Trump likely be exposed but other top Republicans as well.
The resolution ran into a Republican stone wall in the Senate. Although six courageous Republican senators (including Mitt Romney) voted for it, the measure fell six votes short of the 60 needed to overcome the Senate filibuster. Our Sen. Mike Crapo apparently was insufficiently concerned about the assault to think its genesis should be investigated independently — he voted against the resolution. Sen. Jim Risch was among nine Republicans who sniffed the political winds and, aware of what both they and Trump have at stake, pusillanimously failed to cast a vote.
As was inevitable, a House Committee with representation from both sides was assigned to investigate — and they’ve been doing so, but with defiant resistance from Trump allies who would seem to have a lot to hide.
Simpson excoriates the Democrats, Nancy Pelosi in particular, for “politicizing the attack (on the Capitol) and using the (current House) commission as more of a partisan witch hunt.” If you are desperate to cover something up, to shift the focus of attention, just start yelling “witch hunt.”
It’s an old political trick: Pivot from the issue itself, pivot from the facts uncovered, and attack the investigators.
What was Pelosi guilty of in the eyes of Simpson and the House Republicans? She appointed to the House Committee the very conservative but principled Liz Cheney, who has been boldly critical of Donald Trump. That’s the genuinely patriotic Liz Cheney who cares more about defending the country than about party loyalty. Also, Pelosi refused to appoint that nasty pit bull, Jim Jordan, who brings nothing but disruption and obstruction in the service of partisanship to committee proceedings.
Here’s where I think it gets interesting for what Rep. Simpson doesn’t say. Not once does he even hint at the reason the independent commission did not materialize: TOO MANY REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOT IT DOWN to protect Trump and party interests. Too many Republicans were afraid to antagonize the hard right extremists who bought into and are still buying into Trump’s big lie.
Simpson’s failure to even mention the significant details of the voting and acknowledge the Republican responsibility is typical political spin. Make it a one-sided story. Apparently, he regards his constituents as at best inattentive.
He concluded by saying he hopes Republicans will be in a position next year to “rectify” this Democratic misuse of power in Congress. I presume he is referring to integrity in the legislative process. Well, in the light of the past several years, it takes a lot of chutzpah for a representative of the Republican Party to assert that just now. I’m not holding my breath.
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.