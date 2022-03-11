The MiG-29 was flying when Kamala Harris was in elementary school. The MiG-29 is still flying after all these years, and Kamala is still performing at elementary school level. While the Polish MiG story is just a blip by itself, it is a metaphor for what passes for diplomacy in the Biden-Harris administration. The MiG-29 story clearly shows how President Joe Biden’s handlers and his inept State Department are grasping at straws over what to do about the Ukraine war they stimulated.
The MiG-29 was developed by the USSR as an air superiority fighter. It’s fast, maneuverable and inexpensive as such airplanes go. It also has a short range (900 miles without extra fuel tanks) and needs a lot of maintenance to stay combat ready. It’s not designed to support ground troops or as a tank-buster.
Poland and many other Eastern Europe and non-aligned countries fly MiG-29s. The USA owns some, too. A few days ago someone in Biden’s think-tank got a brilliant idea. It went something like this:
“Let’s get Ukrainian pilots into Polish MiG-29s and into the war in Ukraine. The USA and NATO won’t be directly involved so we won’t be dragged into WWIII. We could offer Poland a trade-in of their old MiGs for modern F35s.”
Oh to have been a fly-on-the-wall at that meeting as the shouts of, “Great idea!” rang out and assignments were quickly made to get a blue ribbon team of eager children right on it. Vice President Harris would fly to Europe and make the stunning, chest-thumping announcement. Biden’s poll numbers would climb. The November election would be saved!
Poland’s leaders thought it was a fine opportunity to upgrade their Air Force and said, in effect, “Great — to which U.S. air base in Germany would you like us to deliver the MiGs?” No fools those Poles. They weren’t about to have jets flying to fight Putin from within Poland. They could well imagine Putin’s response.
All of the sudden our military advisers backtracked and are now mouthing excuses that the Polish MiGs wouldn’t make much difference anyway. I guess not. MiG-29s flying from Germany would be out of fuel by the time they reached eastern Ukraine. They would be crashing just about the same time as Putin’s cruise missiles hit the US air bases in Germany, starting WWIII.
Now as a closed door brainstorming idea, Polish MiGs were worth a quick thought. As a publicly discussed proposal for viable military and diplomatic action it is just another humiliation for the USA and shows the world once again how pitiful and inept the Biden-Harris administration is. The gaslights of Kamala’s excuses today from Poland are currently burning brighter than an explosion at a maternity hospital.
Once upon a time being “green” meant “inexperienced,” “incompetent” and “not to be trusted without experienced supervision.” That’s obviously the correct definition of the “Green” zealots in the White House who are running our country to ruin and by extension are on the brink of plunging the western world into chaos.
Try as White House press secretary Jen Paski might, there is no way to “circle back” and spin the churning panic within the White House. Yesterday they threw the idea of MiG-29s up against the wall. That didn’t stick. Sanctions that president Biden told us would deter Putin didn’t stick. Efforts to give Kamala international credentials aren’t sticking either. Saudi Arabia won’t even answer the phone when Biden calls begging for Middle East oil. (I hear the phones work fine in East Texas, but Biden’s not calling on them.) It’s an elementary school food fight in the White House with children frantically tossing wet noodles at the most serious problems imaginable and hoping something will stick. It’s just making a mess.
This is not competent government in action. What we have in the White House is a demented Don Quixote, a hero in his own mind, fighting climate change windmills while real Russian bears are waging war in Europe and Chinese dragons are preparing to eat up our world.
The idea, obviously missed, is that our government is supposed to sustain and magnify the well-being of us citizens, not the other way around. Starting from the Democratic Party’s radical election platform, to Biden’s day-one executive orders, to Biden’s dream of a Prius in every garage, Biden’s been finger painting a fanciful picture we can’t afford while letting real world events overwhelm him.
MiG-29 diplomacy is a stark example of how inept this administration is at dealing with the real world. Like the short range of the MiG-29, Biden focus is on this week’s polls and his latest idea to wag-the-dog and blame all his failures on Trump, Putin or on you, you misinformed, unvaccinated, deplorable, racist, white nationalist, etc., peasant. It’s all fine as long as the buck doesn’t stop at the unifiers’ door.
Here’s a prediction for you. When Biden’s approval poll numbers fall below 30 percent and gas prices top $7 a gallon two things will happen.
1. The 2020 election results will become a topic of serious, general discussion.
2. There will be votes in Congress to invoke the 25th amendment.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.