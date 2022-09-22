RaybouldBrittSubmission2022 Britt Raybould

In Idaho, we pride ourselves on building strong families and communities. We establish roots that last generations. Pride in our local communities often begins in our schools. Outside of church, our schools represent one of the central places we come together. From the fall theater production to Friday night football games, we build connections with friends and neighbors. Our schools are critical to thriving communities and kids.

Working to improve Idaho schools matters for the long-term success of east Idaho. Positive outcomes for all Idaho students are the goal. It’s why we remain invested in the success of students and teachers long past each graduating class. Over the last four years, we’ve invested hundreds of millions in our students. We must follow through on that investment and commit to ongoing improvements that empower students, parents and teachers.

Britt Raybould is a candidate for the Idaho House of Representatives.