Several months ago, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was outraged at what she saw as the governor’s violation of the rights of business owners by ordering them to make changes in the conduct of their businesses due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Now she’s calling for a special session of the Legislature to enact legislation that will prevent private hospital owners from requiring their employees to have COVID vaccinations. Well, which is it, Janice? What does your dedication to personal liberty require: that you condemn the government’s interference with business owners, or that you urge the legislature to force business owners to do as you wish?
I suspect that, however incoherent McGeachin’s idea of individual liberty is, her hunger for popular support is her primary motivation. She wants the votes of those who refuse to be vaccinated and takes whatever view of liberty she thinks will do the job.
Admittedly, a workable conception of what “individual liberty” means is not easy to formulate and adhere to. Even so-called “libertarians,” among whom I would place McGeachin, don’t seem to have thought much about it. They are quite ready to rant against government programs that assist poor people, because those programs create “dependency” (however welcome they may be to their beneficiaries) and rail against government laws that regulate business enterprises (however beneficial those laws may be for the rest of us), but what, exactly, the appropriate limits to personal liberty are, they do not readily tell us.
Let’s try to flesh out some reasonable conception of “individual liberty”, starting with an ordinary definition of that phrase, e.g., “the ability to do what one wishes,” and focusing upon the kinds of limitations upon liberty that seem normal and desirable.
Obviously, among the circumstances that deny us liberty are our own physical and mental inadequacies. Those natural restrictions can, to some extent, be overcome through our own efforts, but not always. It’s worth noting that one way to evade such restrictions — since our wishes are, to some extent, under our own control — is simply not to wish to do what we cannot manage to do.
But when McGeachin and the libertarians talk about limitations on our liberty, they’re not talking about our natural incapacities, they’re talking about someone unjustly denying us that liberty, and usually that means government.
There’s no denying that governments create laws that limit our liberty. But those laws primarily seek to limit our liberty to do harm to one another. They don’t do so directly, of course. People can still act upon a wish to rob or defraud or assault; but the laws make them face consequences for such acts — consequences that involve, in many cases, a real deprivation of liberty, i.e., jail. I assume that even McGeachin wouldn’t regard these laws as governmental assaults upon our liberty, but rather as a means to assure the public’s liberty by protecting it from crime.
But we must also recognize that in any civilized society there are a myriad of liberty-limiting rules that are not produced by governments, but by society itself. We all begin learning those rules when we are children. They are the rules about how to behave toward others — what to do and what not to do. Many of these rules — about practicing kindness, helpfulness, honesty, consideration, respect and sharing; and avoiding selfishness, arrogance, cruelty and intolerance — do often curtail our liberty, but they also enable us to do something that we come to realize we wish to do: live together with our fellow humans in comparative amity.
What these rules represent is actually an acknowledgment that we are dependent upon one another, that our lives constantly intersect, that we have many obligations, that we are a gregarious species, and that we should behave accordingly. Consequently, most of us think that human society exhibits a certain underlying cohesiveness that stems from our shared nature, our empathy, our need for the company of others, and our desire to belong, in some way, to the collective enterprise we call human progress.
I don’t think that McGeachin, and her libertarian ilk, share that view. How else is one to interpret her crusades (in the name of individual liberty), first, against government requirements for mask-wearing, second, against hospital requirements that staff must be vaccinated? Both requirements make sense in terms of how we can combat COVID-19, both are in tune with the rule that we should all be willing to modify our own activities — our own liberty — when the general welfare demands it.
The conception of individual liberty that McGeachin seems to espouse rests upon a view of human society as nothing more than an agglomeration of individuals, each of whom seeks to advance his or her own interests with as little restriction upon his or her liberty as possible. It regards this to be the natural, the just, and the most desirable state of society. This is not a conception of liberty that is consistent with voluntary self-restraint generated by a sense of belonging, or fellow-feeling, or good citizenship. It is not a conception that resonates sympathetically with the remark we’ve often heard as we’ve struggled to control the coronavirus pandemic: “we’re all in this together.” For the libertarian, it’s “every man for himself.”
What sort of people hold this cynical, misanthropic view? One might think it would be the alienated and the disaffected — the outcasts, exiles, and lone wolves; perhaps the desperately poor, and criminals. But it also may well be the viewpoint of successful people who are focused entirely upon self-aggrandizement; some of whom have calculated that they would profit significantly if the state adopted that viewpoint — or if they themselves were to govern.
A plausible conclusion is this: someone who subscribes to the libertarian view of liberty is unfit for public service — particularly in a position of authority.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.