Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is a socialist. Who knew?
McGeachin is better known recently as a would-be firebrand of the radical right. She’s been endorsed by militia groups and welcomed support from white supremacists. At a rally on the Capitol steps in Boise last year, she administered an “oath” to armed attendees.
The oath was a short version of that given to members of the Idaho National Guard. At the time, she was acting governor because Gov. Brad Little was out of the state.
While it hasn’t always been so, McGeachin now numbers among her supporters the libertarian Idaho Freedom Foundation. That group is politically the polar opposite of socialism.
The lieutenant governor’s socialism has come to light in this year of the coronavirus pandemic. She asked for, and received, loans for over $300,000 from a federal coronavirus relief program this year. The loans were to support continuing payroll for 35 employees of a business she and her husband own that wholesales transmission parts.
For the record, that’s exactly what the program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was intended for. Created by Congress early last spring, the PPP was an attempt to keep workers at small businesses employed.
PPP loans were designed so these Americans would continue to receive paychecks and their employers would not go bankrupt. The program was created during the first shutdowns intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus across the country.
There is an important benefit of the PPP to small business owners. If the borrowed funds under PPP are shown to be used for actual payroll, the borrower will only have to repay a small fraction of the low-interest loan.
That McGeachin borrowed this money, and presumably used it to keep at least some people from losing their paychecks, is a good thing. Her business is able to keep trained employees. Meanwhile, they were able to stay employed at least a while longer.
The question that has to be asked, though, is how do her anti-government ideology and her socialist willingness to take your tax dollars to help her business fit together? One word that describes someone displaying this behavior is hypocrite.
This year, McGeachin has traveled the state to rally resistance against any requirement to use face masks to slow the spread of coronavirus. This fall, she was filmed placing a gun on a Bible in a video that suggested COVID-19 infections are a hoax and state or local health orders should not be followed.
The coronavirus-related death toll in Idaho is now over 1,100 people. About half of those deaths have occurred over the last eight weeks as the virus spreads faster than ever in our state. McGeachin has not been the only one, but certainly her actions have undermined public health efforts to protect Idahoans from a dreadful disease.
However, her record in the Legislature was not that of a right-wing radical. She partnered with then-Rep. Dr. John Rusche, a Lewiston Democrat, to sponsor a bill restricting tanning bed use by children. The beds have been shown to create a significant risk of skin cancer when used by those younger than 18.
After sponsoring another bill, one that cut Medicaid funding, the next year she sponsored legislation restoring some of the cuts because they had harmed disabled and elderly Idahoans. The last year McGeachin served in the Legislature, 2012, the Idaho Freedom Foundation rated her votes as 62 percent in line with their libertarian views.
Serious leaders of the far right in Idaho politics score above 90 percent on that measure. Wackos Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, are among the five Idaho legislators in that category.
It would appear from all this that McGeachin deserves some credit for looking out for some of her employees. At the same time, it does not seem she is a leader of sincere political principle and conviction.
Rather, it looks more like she’s a sharp business owner who saw, and took advantage of, a good deal for that business and taking public tax money was apparently no problem. It’s no surprise, then, that in politics she’s to be an astute politician willing to seize an available cause to champion.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.