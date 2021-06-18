We can expect to hear a good deal from Janice McGeachin over the next 11 months. Hopefully, after that, having lost the Republican primary election to a more plausible candidate, she will lose her audience. If she wins the primary, we can only cling to the remote chance that moderate Republicans, aghast at the prospect of someone becoming governor whose social and economic views are those of the 19th century, will vote for a Democrat.
Of course, it may be a good thing to hear a lot from her. She is an inept campaigner and an ineffective public speaker, at least if her candidacy announcement speech was a typical performance. Her recent executive order on mask-wearing (while governor-for-a-day), was an exceptionally stupid blunder. No doubt she thought that it would highlight the differences between her and the governor, but what it actually called attention to was her own irresponsibility and opportunism. As the governor explained when revoking her order: it violated existing law and would have forbidden government agencies from requiring mask wearing in situations where that was clearly essential — in state testing labs, for social workers visiting individuals particularly prone to contract infectious diseases, etc.
She seems to think that it’s a good idea to publicize her friendship with miscreants like Ammon Bundy and members of the Three-Percenters militia (some of whom are about to be prosecuted for their organizing role in the Jan. 6 insurrection) and to have been endorsed for governor by Eric Parker, founder of the Idaho Three-Percenters, who was convicted for his role in the infamous standoff at the Bundy ranch in Nevada. Perhaps there are Idahoans on the anti-government right who are favorably impressed by her associations with these people, but it’s surely not enough to win a primary.
McGeachin has decided to crown herself queen of the “Ain’t no gummint gonna tell me what to do!” crowd. She has allied herself with the Idaho Freedom Foundation, even hiring a writer from that organization to be her aide. That’s hitching your dream of power to an organization that is widely known as nothing but a shill for wealthy, right-wing industrialists desperate to prevent higher corporate taxes and increased regulation.
She claims to speak for the people whose views aren’t being represented in the Legislature. She may be partially right about that, but only because those people are crypto-anarchists who don’t really want there to be a government at all. They are the folks who think that if a town has a sheriff, a deputy and an occasional posse, that’s about as much government as anyone needs.
These extremists are also believers in unfettered capitalism. England had realized before the end of the 19th century that, without regulation, capitalism produces immense suffering and misery. All advanced countries have accepted that fact and acted accordingly. The fringe rightists also deny the reality of racism in America and think that if everyone carried a gun, we’d all be safer. They tend to be guided by religious dogmas that perpetuate social injustice.
These are the people who McGeachin says she will speak for when she is governor. They aren’t the Idahoans that I know. The Idahoans that I know are those who voted for Proposition 2 on the ballot in 2018, who signed petitions to get that proposition on the ballot and voted, by 60.6 percent, to expand eligibility for Medicaid. These are not people who believed in “weaning ourselves off the federal teat,” as Janice has picturesquely put it, but people who welcomed the help that their fellow Americans had offered them.
One wonders just how well Janice understands those Idahoans. She is rich and privileged. She owns a pretentious house in Ketchum, as well as one in Idaho Falls. She’s never going to hesitate to see a doctor when she’s ill because she can’t afford to pay the medical bill; she’s never going to spend six months searching for an apartment that she can afford, like a disabled friend of mine. She may style herself a small business owner, but if that Celtic bar she owns went bankrupt, she’d still be rich.
In her candidacy speech, she identified “three pillars” of her campaign: “individual rights,” “state sovereignty” and “traditional values.” In the first category, there are what she, a self-described “devout Christian,” calls “unalienable, God-given rights.” One of them, of course, is the right to bear arms. And then there’s “the right to non-traditional health remedies,” which must refer to the supposed right of Idaho’s Followers of Christ religious sect to let its children die rather than seek professional medical care. Janice seems to believe that parental rights override a child’s right to live (except, of course, if the child isn’t born yet.) She also brings up a hitherto unknown personal right: the right to not have one’s taxes raised. Try to find that one in the Constitution — or the Bible, for that matter, where, if I recall correctly, one is counseled to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.
McGeachin’s second pillar, state sovereignty, is clearly meant to serve the same purpose that the “states’ rights” appeal did during the south’s battle against desegregation. For McGeachin, any progressive federal program is one that can be accused of violating Idaho’s sovereignty. She speaks of the “encroachment” of the Affordable Care Act, as though it was imposed upon Idaho by some foreign power. McGeachin says that the federal government is “trying to bribe us.” One wonders, bribe us to do what? Lead safer, healthier and happier lives, perhaps? No, no; the feds are trying to enslave us, to tempt us to give up our freedom in exchange for their socialistic tyranny. Ah, the ease with which the rich preach to the poor about the supreme value of individual liberty!
Finally, as “traditional values,” she lists her personal Christian beliefs (raised Baptist; now Presbyterian), her opposition to abortion and gay marriage, and she reiterates her recent accusation — proven baseless by an independent investigation — that Idaho universities are inculcating Marxist ideology in students and teaching them, in her phrase, “to hate America and each other.” What the universities are actually doing is teaching American history accurately and challenging students to think seriously about racism and their own preconceptions.
She also makes clear her conviction that the only worthwhile goal of higher education is to teach marketable skills, an understandable attitude for someone who seems to have learned nothing at the University of Arizona except business accounting and who shares the conservative view that universities are evil dens of liberalism.
My overall assessment of McGeachin as a candidate is this: She’s a calculating and ambitious woman who has adopted obsolete, harmful and iniquitous social, economic and political views in order to try to pull off a Trump-like victory in the 2022 Idaho primaries. How many of those views are sincerely held, I have no way of knowing. In any case, she thinks she can win by appealing exclusively to this state’s most extreme right-wingers.
She pointedly warned us, in her candidacy speech, that today, “everything that makes Idaho great is under assault.” She neglected to tell us that she’s the assailant.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.