Mike Murphy

Don’t you just hate it when you take an entire day to haul tons of stuff out to the driveway for a garage sale the next day, organize it all nice and neat, attach prices and then overnight the weather changes, the wind howls, there’s lightning, thunder, rain, and you have to jump out of bed at 4 a.m. to haul it all back into the garage and postpone the sale until the next week?

But think about the extreme disappointment that twice-impeached former president Donald Trump must be feeling right about now. Here one minute he has a treasure trove of secret government documents and other stuff worth millions of dollars in a potential garage sale, and the next minute they are all gone!