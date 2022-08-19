Don’t you just hate it when you take an entire day to haul tons of stuff out to the driveway for a garage sale the next day, organize it all nice and neat, attach prices and then overnight the weather changes, the wind howls, there’s lightning, thunder, rain, and you have to jump out of bed at 4 a.m. to haul it all back into the garage and postpone the sale until the next week?
But think about the extreme disappointment that twice-impeached former president Donald Trump must be feeling right about now. Here one minute he has a treasure trove of secret government documents and other stuff worth millions of dollars in a potential garage sale, and the next minute they are all gone!
Surely the FBI has better things to do than retrieve boxes of stolen top secret nuclear weapons documents, which, if they got into the wrong hands, could result in the complete annihilation of the universe and all humanity. I mean, come on.
And it’s not as if the documents weren’t secure at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort since they were reportedly “kept in a storage room near a club pool regularly used for club events.”
Sounds like that is describing the same area where, in 2019, “a Chinese national loaded down with several phones and other electronic equipment was arrested. She had bypassed security by saying she was going to the pool.”
So, what’s there to worry about?
Admittedly, there are minor flaws in the resort’s security. Like if you Google “Mar-a-Lago map,” you find a neatly laid out diagram of the entire beautiful resort, including labeled arrows pointing out key locations such as “Health Club” “Tiki Bar” and “Highly Classified Nuclear Weapons Documents.”
You will also find reviews of the resort posted by past visitors, reviews like “Overpriced and terrible food but lots of boxes lying around the grounds filled with top secret documents to rummage through between rounds of golf.”
You know, it’s not as if we all haven’t at one time or another driven home from work with 20 boxes of important job-related papers filling up the back seat and trunk of our car. Then end up misplacing the boxes and eventually forget that we even have them. I know I did similar stuff all the time as a high school teacher.
The obvious question is why Trump took the government documents in the first place. Is it reasonable to believe that he intended to read them?
Trump's former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn once allegedly wrote in an email, "Trump won't read anything — not one-page memos, not the brief policy papers, nothing.”
Well, okay, it’s unlikely that Trump had any intention of reading the contents of what now totals around 40 boxes of documents.
The only other feasible reason for taking them was that Trump possibly planned to hold a Mar-a-Lago garage sale, which, if he did, would now have to be postponed.
But he may as well get busy writing an ad for the garage sale in case it happens.
Whereas you and I would list stuff like books, CDs, clothes in a newspaper garage-sale ad, Trump’s ad would be much different. He would list things like, “Boxes and boxes of top-secret documents including US nuclear weapons program bigly info. Very smart people tell me it’s beautiful stuff. Something here for every despot. Prices negotiable.”
While our garage sales draw every Tom, Dick and Harry, Trump’s garage sale would more likely draw Vladimir, Kim and Xi.
Besides the top-secret documents, Trump is reported to have kept copies of his written correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump referred to the messages as “love letters,” so it’s understandable that he may not want to sell something so personal.
But if he did place the letters for sale in the Mar-a Lago driveway, perhaps Kim himself would emerge from his Mercedes armored limousine and make Trump an offer he couldn’t refuse for objects so dear to Kim’s heart.
One advantage to the garage sale postponement is that it gives Trump time to search around Mar-a-Lago for other quality items he inadvertently may have brought home while President to include in a future sale.
Like the original documents of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights currently being used as placemats on Trump’s dining table. Just wipe off little ketchup and mustard stains and they are good as new.
It would be a bit tougher job preparing the original Liberty Bell for the garage sale since it may currently lie upside down in the Mar-a-Lago garden area being used as a planter. However, Trump could order the gardener to clean out the cigarette butts and “Patch up that damn crack!” Chances are it would go for a decent price.
Trump can certainly use the cash. This is a guy who owes people a lot of money, with some estimates as high as about $1 billion, $900 million of which comes due relatively soon.
Fortunately, the FBI has returned Trump’s passports. So in a pinch, he could skip town, hop a plane and move in with Edward Snowden.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.