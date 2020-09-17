When I hear the slogan “Make America Great Again” being advanced by one of the slickest hustlers the world has ever known, I muse about Tom Sawyer having to whitewash his aunt’s fence for punishment. Devious Tom duped “followers” into believing painting the fence was a special privilege, and they paid him to complete his chore. At the end of Mark Twain’s story, Aunt Polly’s fence was whitewashed, but not by the miscreant who had accumulated a passel of treasures from those he scammed.
Carnival barker Donald Trump proclaimed in 2016 that our country was no longer the greatest in the world. He’s right. That lofty plummet began in 1980 when Ronald Reagan convinced Americans substantial tax cuts for the rich would trickle down to make us all prosperous. Trump utilized the same tax hustle on his followers while claiming he would return America to the greatness that preceded Reagan, and let’s not forget he assured us Mexico would “whitewash” his wall.
What were some of Trump’s promises, and what has actually happened during his term as president? Trump said in 2016 that he would eliminate the national debt in eight years. On the day Trump was inaugurated, the national debt was #19.9 trillion. Less than four years later, the national debt is approaching $27 trillion after Trump and the Republicans enacted further tax cuts favoring the wealthy.
Part of the debt increase is due to COVID-19 relief, but even without that impact Trump’s budgets were projected to increase the national debt to $28.5 trillion in eight years.
Every dollar that goes to pay increased interest payments on the national debt means less resources are available to build a greater America. The rich are getting their fences painted under Trump, how about you? Don’t forget he promised voters there would be a major infrastructure plan in the first 100 days of his presidency. We are still waiting.
Candidate Trump promised to initiate changes in health care in the early months of his presidency that would provide all Americans health insurance at a reduced cost. The reality is costs have risen since his election, and the number of uninsured Americans has increased by millions due to his direct actions to sabotage Affordable Care Act coverage. Trump has done absolutely nothing to improve our overpriced and privileged health care system. Don’t worry, though, suckers, he’ll soon have a plan.
During his last campaign Trump promised to unify our country. He actually said, “Imagine what we could accomplish if we were one country under one God.” Ignoring that statement’s irony, Trump also said, “I would love to ... bring back our country into a great form of unity. Without a major event ... that’s hard to do. But I would like to do it without that major event because usually that ... is not a good thing.”
We had a major event, COVID-19, and I pose a rhetorical question to his followers: Has Trump seized the opportunity to unify the country in the face of this crisis?
The president’s failure to develop an effective national plan to combat coronavirus coupled with his divisive rhetoric towards various states, governors and mayors belies his claimed desire of achieving unity. The seriousness of COVID-19 was downplayed by an informed Trump because it detracted from his possible re-election. The president claims he did not want to panic Americans, but what we needed was candid truth from a leader that rallied citizens to fight coronavirus. Look where we are now due to his lack of leadership.
I have envied the maple leaf nation sitting due north and have fantasized about moving to Canada. However, they have closed their borders and don’t want us there while COVID-19 plagues the U.S.
Canada is consistently rated in the top nations in the world for quality of life. Why is that possible for a country bordering America, while our country, with the world’s largest economy, flails away at mediocrity? Both nations are rich in resources. Could it be we need a more progressive tax system and a stronger social safety net?
Trump purposefully equates socialism with Venezuela in order to scare Americans and to perpetuate the myth unfettered capitalism produces a healthy society. He ignores our northern neighbor and the numerous countries that have adopted quality social safety nets to create the world’s healthiest nations.
I called some Canadian friends to converse about their view of America under Trump. Dee and Craig’s careers were spent in primary education. They were born in Canada and are retired. The following paraphrased comments were extracted from an hour-plus conversation:
“Americans seem so focused upon believing the health of their country is dictated solely by the strength of their economy. What successful country doesn’t look after its citizens by providing effective health care and a wage and tax system that allows people the ability to earn a livable wage?"
"We used to say you should judge Americans by their person and not their politics. However, Trump’s racist rhetoric has revealed the extent of this deep-seated problem in the United States. He has fostered an image around the world of a different 'Ugly American.'”
"You have way too many guns and way too little control over the ability to obtain them. Your Constitution was not written with an AK-47 in mind."
"We are grateful that we weren’t born in America. There is nothing Canadians envy about the United States except its weather."
"America’s cachet under Donald Trump has plummeted throughout the world during the last four years. What troubles Canadians is that there appear to be so many Americans who do not care that he is a criminal who abuses power. It’s scary to think he could be re-elected when he serves as an example for your children.”
Let’s make sure Dee and Craig are wrong about that last observation come this November. Four more years of Trump’s pied piper promises will bring constant division and zero progress for America.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.