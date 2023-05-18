“In recent history, this is one of the most clear cut violations of human rights and national sovereignty that we’ve seen. With my background, I was compelled to come help.” —Nick Maimer, to MSNBC reporter

Nick Maimer didn’t die for his country. Our nephew who grew up in Pocatello was an American soldier, a former Green Beret, and he met a soldier’s death amidst the mortars, missiles and machine gun fire of Bakhmut, Ukraine, recently.

