“In recent history, this is one of the most clear cut violations of human rights and national sovereignty that we’ve seen. With my background, I was compelled to come help.” —Nick Maimer, to MSNBC reporter
Nick Maimer didn’t die for his country. Our nephew who grew up in Pocatello was an American soldier, a former Green Beret, and he met a soldier’s death amidst the mortars, missiles and machine gun fire of Bakhmut, Ukraine, recently.
If and when the U.S. State Department negotiates a return of his body from the bloody Wagner mercenary group (with the consent of Vladimir Putin), Nick’s body will likely be interred at a veterans cemetery in Boise, the city he called home for most of his adult life.
His loved ones and friends are going through the stages of grief so many military families suffer.
Shock: He was only there to train Ukrainians in how to fight a war for survival and help them rebuild and repair. He’d promised never to get close to the front and in his year in Kyiv and parts south, that’s what all his posts and pictures showed.
Denial: There wasn’t much time for us to disbelieve he was gone. Not when the news of his death was heralded by a gruesome internet video of him lying in the rubble of a recently shelled building with a hulking Russian monster standing over his body.
“So we will hand him over to the United States of America, we’ll put him in a coffin, cover him with the American flag with respect because he did not die in his bed as a grandpa but he died at war and most likely a worthy (death), right?” Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said as he flashed Nick’s ID to the camera.
Could we believe a man who daily supervises slaughter? Bargaining is the next stage of grief, and while many of us are wondering how we could change now that Nick is gone, it’s the actual negotiations with this war pig and the Russian propaganda machine he panders to that concern us.
Will they return his body? What will they demand in return? What could we give them? What false portrayals of him will they claim? Russian media is portraying Nick as a mercenary. But he was in Ukraine of his own volition and although Idaho Sen. Jim Risch met with him in Kyiv earlier this year and praised him for being “sober about the realities of the war in Ukraine,” he had no official U.S. backing.
Depression is grief’s next stage and the hopelessness of the situation weighs heavy on us. Nick didn’t go there to fight anyone. He was touring Europe in 2022, got a job teaching English, met new people and had fun. Nick knew about fun. He was a DJ of some renown in the Treasure Valley, spinning music and commentary for weekend revelers at places like The Lounge at the End of the Universe.
But when the invasion began and a steady stream of refugees soon became a flood, he went to the border initially to help people get to Poland and find shelter. It was then that he hatched the idea that what he was really qualified to teach was military tactics. Twenty-plus years in the U.S. Army and Idaho National Guard prepared him.
With a passport, Idaho driver’s license and not much else in his pocket, Nick hopped on a borrowed motorcycle and headed for the Ukraine border. He sent me a description, which was to be the opening of a book he wanted to write.
“I got held up at the border and they just wanted a picture of me training. Apparently I need to take more selfies. My brain couldn't translate fast enough. I just blew my first checkpoint. I twisted the throttle and checked to see if they were going to chase me. ‘Probably shouldn't do that again,’ I thought to myself as the Intruder wound up and the wind noise got louder. What an appropriate name for my motorcycle.”
After reaching Kyiv, Nick toured the city but was unable to connect with its nascent defense forces until he met retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, the leader of AFGFree, a non-profit group of former military people first organized to help with the U.S. occupation of and exit from Afghanistan. With Blackburn’s help, Nick obtained some copies of U.S. Army infantry training manuals and began to edit and condense them into pamphlets that could be translated into Ukrainian and given to the surge of people trying to take up arms to defend their homeland.
He was ensconced in a Kyiv hotel for months, organizing training materials for the Territorial Defense Forces and meeting the new recruits. His family in Pocatello, Boise and Kansas raised money to send him a bullet proof vest. He maintained an active online presence and word of what Blackburn and Nick were accomplishing reached Boise, where a front page article in the Idaho Statesman drew the attention of Sen. Risch, who met with Nick on a fact-finding trip to Kyiv in late July 2022.
Nick told the senator that the ammunition first being sent by the U.S. and allies didn’t work with the weapons the Ukrainians possessed. He suggested good alternatives and how they could best be employed. The senator was impressed.
“The overall tone of the meeting was me giving him ground truth from a professional soldier’s point of view,” Maimer told the Statesman. “They just wanted to know what it’s actually like, at least within my window.”
Sen. Risch said this: “He’s providing a service that Ukrainians really need, to a lot of volunteers trying to provide for their fellow Ukrainians. It’s kind of a mixed bag, with some who are competent, and some who are not. But my judgment of what he’s doing is, it’s very much appreciated and much needed.”
An MSNBC correspondent taped an interview with a face-masked, sunglass-wearing Nick so Russian spies wouldn’t recognize him on American airwaves. As winter began, Nick and his group of trainees moved south of the city, well away from the fighting. But in early May, he posted a picture of a suitcase full of clothes, grenades and guns and said he was heading east, towards the worst of the war.
His friends and cousins told him not to go, to remember his promise not to take part in the fighting. Details of what brought him to that blasted building in that ruined city are slowly emerging. It might help us with the last stage of grief, acceptance.
Our nation invests heavily in the Ukraine war. We’ve sent money and equipment, but former soldiers and fighters like Nick are expressly told to stay out of Ukraine.
No, Nick Maimer didn’t die for his country. But as the grieving process and time for reflection unfolds, we’re starting to realize that yes, he did.
Rick Davis is a retired union plumber and Pocatello High School journalism teacher. He was also previously employed as a reporter for the Arizona Daily Star and Idaho State Journal.
