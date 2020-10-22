A few nights ago, while trying to get my baby girl to go back to sleep in the wee hours of the morning, I came across a YouTube interview with one of my favorite guitar players, Peter White. Mr. White, who's a couple of years older than I am, came to prominence in the 1970s as a guitar and keyboard player with Al Stewart in his heady days. That's Mr. White's nylon-string guitar you hear on songs like “Year of the Cat,” “On the Border” and “End of the Day,” the latter of which he co-wrote with Mr. Stewart.
Mr. White later went on to play with his brother, Danny, accompanying Basia on her most popular and well-known albums in the late 1980's and 1990's. Since then he's carved out a solo career as an acoustic jazz guitarist with half a dozen well-received albums.
I follow Mr. White on social media. He is one of the more positive and uplifting presences out there. He's always got a smile on his face, he tells great stories and his guitar playing is joy to behold. He seems to be to be a guy who's well-grounded and happy in a life well-lived.
The item that most struck me from the interview was something that he said about getting started in his early days. Like me, Mr. White is musically self-taught. He talked about being able to plow through a chart, when necessary, but preferring to listen rather than read — something to which I can totally relate. He talked at length about being raised in dreary Luton, England (about 30 miles north of London), and about his father bringing home instruments for him and his brother to play — then just turning them loose with them.
Like a lot of kids, once Mr. White heard the Beatles he wanted to be a musician. He played with a couple of local bands for a bit that, as is generally the case, went nowhere. In his late teens, he decided to audition for a fairly well-known band that had a summer residency on the sunny southern coast of England. He took the train from Luton to London where, on arrival there, he had to walk several blocks from the station to the site of the audition.
During that walk, the doubts stewing in the back of his mind started asserting themselves. He was young, self-taught, had practically no professional experience and possessed a modest skill set. Aside from being able to kind of play several instruments he could think of little to recommend himself. As the doubts ballooned he nearly turned around and took the train back home. But in the end he screwed up enough courage and confidence to keep putting one foot in front of the other toward the audition.
The rest is history.
That, to me anyway, is a powerful story. Whether they'll admit it or not, nearly all successful people have felt that same way at one time or the other. Nearly everyone who's ever accomplished anything has felt, at some point, as if they didn't have the goods to be where they were, or didn't belong with other talented and/or smart people.
The ones who can push through all of that go on to be successful professionals, artists, athletes, tradespeople, business owners, etc.
The ones who turn around and take the train back to Luton, on the other hand, often go on to produce review websites or become critics or sportswriters. Those who can't do, sure seem to like to fuss about those who can.
You young folks out there, and really anyone who's not yet ready be put into the ground; if you are thinking about embarking on some great adventure you should go for it! The world is full of naysayers — and you'll profit from listening to exactly none of them. Life's short, and then you're dead a long time. Do you want to spend your precious time above ground being Paul McCartney, or the person with 40 years worth of bylines lamenting Yoko Ono breaking up the Beatles?
Live your dreams. Yeah, you are going to get knocked around a fair amount along the way — especially by the crowd that went back to Luton. The road isn't easy for anyone. But nothing, at least to me, is more depressing that spending one's final days thinking about the things you wish you'd done but were afraid to, the girl or guy who got away, the life you would live if you had the chance to do it again all over.
Don't be that person, live that life right now — while you still can.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.