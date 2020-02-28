"High college cost is a threat to Idaho’s economy at a time when employers are demanding a more educated workforce." — Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy
Denmark’s higher education reforms
In 1966, I traveled to Denmark as a Rotary Foundation Fellow for the year. As I settled in my dorm at the University of Copenhagen, I was surprised to learn that only a small percentage of young Danes were pursuing academic studies.
Drawing primarily from the American model, the Danish government gradually reformed its higher education system. Now, 40 percent of Danes have the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree and 17 percent have advanced degrees. The average among the industrialized OECD countries is even higher at 45 percent.
Danes pursuing degrees and earning passing grades pay no tuition, and they receive a monthly stipend of about $900. Two dozen countries join Denmark in offering free university education, which also applies for international students in 10 countries.
Taking advantage of free tuition, over 187,000 American students matriculated at European institutions in 2017-18, and many are enrolled in classes taught in English. Only three of the 25 nations restrict free tuition to students from the 28-member European Union.
Once first, U.S. now 17th for degrees
Once first in the world for college degrees, the U.S. has now dropped to 17th among OECD countries. Our graduation rate is now 34 percent with 11 percent obtaining advanced degrees. Rising tuition and fees, many believe, are the main reasons for this decline.
At a time when the labor force needs more employees with a college degree, the percentage of Americans in this category has fallen from 36 percent in 2015 to 34 percent in 2018. Idaho now stands at 26 percent in contrast to Washington (36), California (35), Oregon (34), and Montana (33).
Idaho among the lowest for college degrees
One reason that Idahoans have so few college degrees is that only 45 percent of high school graduates choose to attend any of the state’s higher education institutions. (The national “go-on” rate is 67 percent.) Once there, only 66 percent of Idaho’s college students survive their second year.
In 1980, only 7 percent of Idaho college and university budgets were from tuition and fees, but today it is 47 percent, just under the national average of 50 percent. The national average in 1980 was 20 percent, so for years Idaho students were fortunate to have such generous support from their state.
In 1980, the average tuition for Idaho college and universities was $1,300, but today it is $7,800, which is a 1200 percent increase. At my alma mater Oregon State, I paid $70 per quarter from 1962-66 and scholarships covered it and more.
State Education Board freezes tuition
In what has been called a “gutsy choice” in a Journal editorial, the Idaho State Broad of Education voted in late 2019 to freeze tuition at the state’s colleges and universities. While this move certainly helps cash-strapped students, it does not address the precipitous decline in state support.
University of Idaho faces $22 million deficit
The University of Idaho, for example, is facing a $22 million deficit over two years, and the loss of about $3 million in tuition will make reducing that amount even more difficult. Even worse is the fact that Idaho Gov. Brad Little has requested a 3 percent decrease in his proposed FY21 higher education budget. Members of JFAC have reduced that to 2 percent, but it is still a blow to maintaining sustainable educational institutions.
Even with meager financial incentives, 100 UI faculty and staff have agreed to leave their jobs. Realizing the random effect that such a policy produces, UI President Scott Green admits that many of these positions will have to be refilled. After years of financial crises, it is a wonder that some Idaho faculty do not suffer from PTSD.
Free tuition: Progressive versus moderate candidates
Among the Democratic presidential candidates there is a split between progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who are proposing tuition-free higher education, and moderates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who want to exclude wealthy students.
Buttigieg promises that those students from household earning less than $100,000 (70 percent of households) will pay no tuition. Sanders also promises to cancel all student debt, which has now reached an unsustainable $1.52 trillion.
Progressives win the argument with no tax increases
Although the moderate position sounds more reasonable and financially prudent, Bryce Covert from The Nation journal argues that it actually is not. In 2017, total public college tuition and fees amounted to $76 billion, while federal spending on college financial aid was more than twice that at $160 billion.
After student loans and grants, the largest expense for higher education is the $34 billion that goes to federal tax credits. Of this amount, the wealthiest students receive tax relief that it is three times that of the poorest students. For example, annual costs at Harvard are now $46,300, but with federal aid and tax credits subtracted, the average for all private institutions is reduced to $27,400.
$118 billion saved after loans and tax credits gone
Adding the $34 billion that the government forgoes in taxes to the $160 billion in loans and grants, and then subtracting the $76 billion paid by students for public college tuition and fees, a President Sanders or Warren reaps savings of $118 billion, which could go to reduce or eliminate tuition at all public institutions. Unlike Medicare for All, Covert’s proposal would not require tax increases.
Some of these savings amount could go to stipends of the kind that Danish students receive for living expenses. Far too many American students are stressing themselves out by working (sometimes full-time) to meet their college expenses. Part of the money could also help those graduates who living under the burden of large student loans.
Will red states refuse federal tuition funds?
Various proposals, either unaware of or unpersuaded by Covert’s argument above, would offer states 30 to 50 percent matching funds. Even if Covert is correct that this would not be necessary, red states might still rebel against any federal aid at all, just as the 14 that now reject federal funds for Medicaid expansion.
No one dies for lack of a college degree, but...
The rejection of federal funds for Medicaid expansion has caused an estimated 16,000 red state residents to suffer unnecessary deaths. Although people do not die because they have no college degree, they do have poorer health and shorter longevity. They also miss out on job opportunities and the extra earnings those jobs provide. Furthermore, the economy of their states lags behind those that produce more college graduates.
Finally, a President Sanders or Warren would have to convince the presidents of public colleges and universities. A dozen met recently in New York City, and although they definitely wanted more federal support, they were all cool to the tuition-free concept.
Nick Gier of Moscow taught philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. He is also President of the Higher Education Council of the Idaho Federation of Teachers, AFT/AFL-CIO. He can be reached at ngier006@gmail.com.