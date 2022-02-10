Do you remember your first Valentine card? I was in the first few years of elementary school when teachers encouraged us to give Valentine cards to each other. In those days, they were little pieces of thin cardboard with some generic slogan like “Be Mine, Valentine!” with a photo of a cutesy animal holding a red heart, and they came in a bag of 25. The whole thing was awkward for me and for a lot of kids. The quiet kids didn’t get very many little cards, but the cute or popular kids got tons of cards. And what did the little card really mean anyway, and how should a kid respond? I really didn’t enjoy Valentine’s Day in my elementary years.
In February our focus often becomes something related to love, due mainly to Valentine’s Day. It is not a bad thing. In fact, if taken seriously, it can be a great thing. So, let’s focus on what love really is and how we can demonstrate our love to our loved ones. The world’s best definition of love is found in 1 Corinthians 13.
In 1 Corinthians 13:4-5 (NLT), we read: “Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged.”
We often think of love as an emotion, but the love spoken of in this passage is not merely an emotion. It is a character. The love spoken of in this passage is the love of God, the love which comes from God and has been revealed to us in the person of Jesus. Biblical love flows out of a choice to love. Emotions may follow the choice to love someone, but emotions cannot always cause you to be loving towards them.
Yet we are to love others whether or not we “feel” like doing it. Jesus told us to love our enemies and to do good to those who have hurt us. Can wounded, raw emotions really love someone who just betrayed them? Those hurt and angry emotions would rather hurt that person back. So the love we need is not merely a feel-good emotion.
Love is a choice. We can choose to love others, whether we feel like it or not. Love flows out of faith and obedience to Jesus. Jesus loves us, even when we have hurt him. He is kind to us, even when we have betrayed him. Love is choosing to give what is not deserved, not earned and not easily given.
These verses speak of love as being in the present tense: Love is patient, love is kind and love forgives. Love is others-focused, i.e. focused on the one being loved, not on one’s self. This passage says that love forgives others, meaning it does not let past experiences become the focus of today’s relationship, nor permit them to usurp the present relationship. Love is in the “now” of today, not in the hurt of yesterday.
Many who have been married for quite some time might try to rely upon the love that they have shown in the past to be enough love for the present. But love is never intended to be stale, nor leftover. Love is active, growing and creative, building the future upon the loving actions of today. Love is always a present, concrete demonstration of love through words, actions or behavior.
Love is shown through our actions. Gary Chapman has identified five distinctive languages of love, which are five ways that people show their love to others. Most people favor one particular way or language. Some show love through affirming their loved one verbally with praise or compliments, while some people give gifts as their expression of love. Others demonstrate love by serving their loved one in practical ways. Some communicate love by spending time with the loved one, while others show love through physical touch. All of these have in common that they are one person doing something in the present to demonstrate their love for and to another person.
Love is something you do. Love manifests itself through loving behaviors, attitudes and actions. Don’t just tell someone you love them; show them you love them.
Who needs your love today? What are some creative ways you can demonstrate your love for them today or during the week? Love is creative. Do something fresh and new to show your love for them.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.