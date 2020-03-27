My last column discussed Texans and the need for less political polarization. It looks like the corona plague may actually force our federal politicians to work together, which is long overdue. Life throws us curveballs, and this one has been a doozy for the entire world. As terrible as it has been, some good things may come of it.
America's health care system has strengths, but many of us are acquainted with its glaring deficiencies. Perhaps contending with this virus will lead both political parties and the health care industry to evaluate meaningful reform. There will likely be a bubble of babies born next December that will be dubbed the coronas. People are dying, but new life should spring forth from this disaster. Some troubled relationships will also probably end due to the close proximity wrought by this nasty virus.
Speaking of luck and relationships, most of us have experienced life's ups and downs. I have had my share, but I have been on a lucky streak of late. My work and writing have been productive, and family and friends are generally doing well. A couple of royal flushes also recently came my way when casinos were open; times have been good.
An intuitive had advised me over a year ago that she had a dream wherein she was introduced to my future partner, a brown skinned woman named Maria. After five months of extensive conversations with a woman I met online, I had decided it was worth a trip to Peru to explore the possibility of something more with Maria-Luisa (Luchi). That is a fair distance to travel for a first date, but I was intrigued and wanted to meet this woman whose actual first name hadn't been disclosed to me for several months.
On the way to Peru, I stopped in Ecuador to see my Mexican friend, Taty. She is serving an internship required for her Ph.D. program and was working with an indigenous group in the Amazon region. We planned to travel to Banos, Ecuador, where I had volunteered four years prior with a children's library program.
A week before departing, I received distressing news from Taty that her hotel room in the Amazon region had been robbed. She had lost all of her clothing, her computer and some books. That kind of loss would be hard for anyone to absorb, but especially a student whose studies were on her computer. I brought a used laptop to Ecuador to tide her over until she could afford to buy a new one.
I arrived in Ecuador and boarded a bus with Taty late Friday afternoon that was headed to Banos. Our conversation soon turned to her loss.
"It has been terrible," she said. "All I had left was the clothing on my back, a small backpack and my phone. It has been hard trying to reproduce my study materials. Quito is also a traffic-choked mess and the food is so bland. I miss my Mexican food and salsas." Taty loves fiery hot sauce and often travels with chilies in her purse. "Why did this happen to me?" she said teary eyed.
"I don't know Taty. Sometimes bad things happen to good people. I believe in karma, but as Jimmy Buffett sings, sometimes one must duck to avoid bad luck. You are such a good person, and I am sorry this happened to you. For some reason, I have had plenty of good fortune lately and am probably due for a bad turn. Times are hard here, so some people resort to whatever they can to survive."
"No matter how bad things are, Jesse, people should not steal from others. They can find something to do or sell. Even a prostitute sells something."
"I hear you Taty, but I think that is why they say there is no honor amongst thieves."
Thirty minutes into our trip, the bus stopped to pick up a few customers. Throughout Latin America, vendors are allowed to enter buses to sell things, and a few boarded. I had placed my small travel case above me on the rack and did not think to pull it back down beside me. We started moving, and several of the vendors shot by us very quickly to get off the rolling bus.
Five minutes later, Taty mentioned she was hungry, and I had some snacks in my bag. I reached for the leather case, but it was nowhere to be found. A woman at the back of the bus started yelling "robo" (robbery). They stopped and called the police, but the thieves were long gone.
My lucky streak had turned rather quickly as the bag contained my passport, phone, computer, calendar, tickets and prescription glasses. My mind froze trying to comprehend the extent of the loss.
After collecting myself, I said, "We might as well continue to Banos, Taty. The U.S. Embassy in Quito will not be open until Monday, and my friends are expecting us." She agreed, and we decided to try and enjoy ourselves despite the worrisome loss. I sought to access my email that night, but was shut out due to "suspicious activity." The only way to regain access was through a code being sent to my stolen phone. The isolation began to sink in as I endured a sleepless night.
Ecuador is a gorgeous country, and Taty and I visited a powerful waterfall and other scenic spots the next day. Taty decided to bungee jump off a bridge that rivals the ones at Twin Falls. I watched with a queasy stomach (we had not had great luck of late). She survived while screaming for her life, and the moment was a potent distraction. The video of her jumping makes us laugh as does our reflection upon my good luck streak.
I had an emergency passport within three hours of visiting the U.S. Embassy in Quito (it was reassuring being an American). I could now travel to Peru using the emergency passport to meet my relationship prospect.
The day came for flying to Peru when I heard flights and borders were being closed. My flight wasn't cancelled, and I raced to the airport. I was elated when they told me the flight was still going. When I attempted to check in, it was a different story. "I am sorry sir, but you can no longer fly to Peru as their government just closed all borders to foreigners." My anticipated quality time with Luchi evaporated as the flight departed without me.
The airport began flooding with travelers trying to return to their native countries. I waited two hours in a line to speak to the only company still offering some flights out of Ecuador. Humans can be scary when under stress, which was evident when one creep ahead of me spit on the ticket window in anger.
My only option to return to the U.S. was a $1,500 one-way ticket through Colombia to New York (a coronavirus hot spot). I would have to spend 12 hours in the airport in Bogota, and I was concerned it would close. The prospect of being stuck indefinitely in a country where I had no friends was daunting, and I opted to stay in Ecuador until normal flights resumed.
Fast forward, and I find myself isolated in a hotel in Quito that has closed as have all others around me. I am the only guest, and the owner has allowed me to stay as long as I am willing to be locked in at night. The entire country is shut down with a curfew. Taty kindly repaid the favor, and brought me a loaner computer that has kept me from going mad with cabin fever. My daughter secured me a new phone in the U.S., which she used to unlock my email account, and friends are providing assistance with various matters.
I heeded the U.S. government's call to return home and went to the US Embassy for advice. I was told thousands of people are in this predicament world-wide, and they are working on that. Given that many planes are grounded, one would hope the various governments and airlines could devise some rescue flights to meet this need. As I write this, I have may have snagged an emergency flight home — wish me "luck!"
My hotel has a gym, and I have been using it despite my aversion to rote exercise (at least no one is there to pass on bugs). I am well stocked with junk food as I work on buffing-up. The gym is on top of the hotel with vistas of the eerily quiet streets and clear skies of normally traffic and pollution choked Quito. Our planet is finally getting a break from human pollution in the midst of this world-wide upheaval.
Potential love in the time of corona has been thwarted for now, but Luchi and I talk by Skype. We plan to connect when the world returns to a more normal state. I expect to meet "Maria" in person soon. Being part Irish, I am confident my good luck will soon return. What else could go wrong?
In the interim, please hunker down and ride this one out. Keep a close eye on your loved ones and valuable stuff, and always maintain a back-up of your critical information in a secure place. Ultimately, nothing is more important than protecting family and friends in these trying times. It is pretty hard to spend money if you are dead.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.