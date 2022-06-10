Recently I had a conversation with a family member who was emotionally struggling through her dog’s bout with cancer. It was inoperable and pretty much just a matter of time before the end. Like many of us who have gone through, will go through, or are going through this again, she agonized over determining the appropriate time for euthanizing her dog. As was explained by her veterinarian, dogs and cats really don’t have a concept of “time.” They live for the “good days.”
When pet owners are struggling to make a humane euthanasia decision there are two essential questions: 1) When does a pet’s pain outweigh the comfort our love provides and “good days” become too few; and, 2) When is keeping a suffering pet alive about staving off owner loss rather than care/concern for our pet?
Every individual who has given their heart to a four-legged companion may eventually face these questions. From the first joyful days with a new pet, the loss-clock is ticking. Every experienced pet owner dreads the near-certainty of eventual emotional pain, tears, and that dreadful ache of emptiness in the pit of your stomach.
Here is what I imagine life with a living owner looks like from a dog’s perspective. Perhaps, this passage will help when the dark days come.
I sat in the kennel on the cold concrete floor not understanding why I craved human touch and attention. A set of big green eyes outlined in golden hair pierced the chain link of the kennel. Her little fingers penetrated the fence and I licked them, and she talks good to me. Her fingers tasted sweet but then she left. She came back with a big man and a leash, and they took me to another room where I was able to lick and rub on the golden-haired girl. Her and the big man put me in their car where the golden-haired girl held me tight….it was a “good day.”
Yes! The open soft ground, grass as far as you can see, and the little green ball which I diligently chase down for the golden-haired girl. Will I ultimately tire of running after the ball or will she tire of throwing? It doesn’t matter…it was a “good day.”
The sound of the car door opening and the call of my name. I jump into the back with the golden-haired girl, and she holds me tight as we set off on another adventure…it was a “good day.”
Why am I forced to wear this “cone of shame?” All the other guys in the room turn and bark at me when I’m led through the doors by a stranger. On the other side is the golden-haired girl who kisses me on the nose…it was a “good day”.
The golden-haired girl sits on the porch and calls to me. My legs hurt to run but I know the reward is sweet. I cannot jump onto her lap, so I’ll have to rely on my sad look to get her to bring me up to her for the reward of affection…it was a “good day.”
I’m so tired and the pain is so bad. But the soft hands of the golden-haired girl keeps me close to her. My eyes are closed but I can see the grass and that damn ball, and the golden-haired girl. The pain is going away, I can still see the golden-haired girl, now on the other side of a rainbow. I run on the grass, chasing a ball, while I wait for the golden-haired girl…it was a “good day.”
When a pet dies, it’s natural to question the meaning and purpose of pets. I’ll never forget a book I read many years ago. It started: “Why would God allow us to give our hearts to those who have such short lifetimes?” I ask myself this question every time I lose one of my four-legged companions.
The relationship you shared with your pet is a special and unique bond some find impossible to fathom. They may negate the validity of your loss as they try to comfort you saying, “it’s just a cat” or “just a dog.”
Your grief is not “crazy.” The relationship you shared with your pet needs to be mourned. Your sense of loss/grief is your final testament to the relationship you and your pet shared. It gives voice to their worth and power in your life.
As with treasured humans, our memories allow pets to live on. Embracing memories is often an incremental process that ricochets between sorrow and joy. For some, sharing photos of the “good days”, writing a pet tribute, creating a goodbye ritual, or talking with other pet owners who have experienced loss helps.
Whatever you need to do to cope with the loss of a pet, do it! How you and your pet end your physical relationship is between you just as the “good days” were! You don’t “get over” grief. Over time you learn to cope with it as part of the fabric of your life.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
Kelly Boodry is president of the All About the Animals Coalition.