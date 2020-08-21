I have been reading Diarmaid MacCulloch’s “The Reformation: A History” — a magisterial work, long, detailed and immensely learned, but also very readable. Its subject is fascinating, yet I have the impression that Protestant ministers, who surely know the histories of at least their own churches, rarely share that information with their parishioners. MacCulloch’s book might explain why.
The full story of the Reformation is not an edifying one. The flaws of its prominent figures, the doctrines that they stubbornly clung to and the way in which they treated other Protestants rule out any heroic or uplifting account.
Not that a break with Catholicism wasn’t called for and required courage. The established church had had a monopoly on Christian doctrine and practice for centuries, and that had led to corruption, self-serving doctrines and no inclination to mend its ways, though many Catholics recognized the decay into which the church had fallen.
Martin Luther was, of course, the first to make a breach with the established church, famously posting his “theses” in 1517. He was infuriated by the church’s practice of using the doctrine of purgatory (which was entirely the church’s invention) as a fundraising mechanism. And he deeply resented the way in which the church had contrived to make itself the indispensable middle-man between God and the laity, thereby ensuring its power and filling its coffers. He believed that ordinary people should strive to develop a personal relationship with God, rather than depend upon the church’s claim that it alone provided the means to gain the Almighty’s approval.
Luther was under the influence of Augustine, whose extraordinarily dismal judgment was that the human will, since the Fall, sought only sin; hence humans were utterly incapable of effecting their own salvation through “works.” Luther concluded that only faith — itself made possible solely by God’s grace — could save them. He also believed that those who were to be saved had been predestined by God to enjoy that reward. Those doctrines — both of which proved to be problematic and troublesome — were incompatible with Catholicism.
Nonetheless, Luther retained a good deal of Catholic doctrine, including the sacraments of infant baptism, purgatory (though he abandoned that after 1530) and the real presence of Christ in the eucharist.
Two decades later, John Calvin proclaimed his disagreement with Luther on several items of doctrine. He agreed on predestination (though his doctrine of the elect was more extreme than Luther’s), and infant baptism, but differed with him on the nature of the eucharist, the proper relation of church and state, and church governance.
One might suppose that Luther and Calvin, who both asserted their right to think for themselves and interpret the Bible in their own ways, would support others’ right to do the same. That was not the case. They showed no sympathy or tolerance for those who differed from them; they were, from a modern perspective, religious bigots, unyielding and uncompromising.
Insofar as each had power in the city he inhabited (Luther in Wittenberg, Calvin in Geneva) each did his best to make his own version of Protestantism the only religion in town. Admittedly, that was the custom of the time: rulers tended to insist on uniformity of faith in their domains; the churches favored by those rulers wished the same.
Because Luther’s example led others to reach their own religious conclusions, by the middle of the 16th century there were a great many “radical” Protestants — “radical” in the sense that they didn’t buy into the views of the established Lutheran or Calvinist sects. These radicals suffered continual persecution, by both Catholics and Protestants. Many became religious refugees, fearful of staying in their home countries, unsure where they might be accepted. When a group of dissident Protestants called the Zwikau Prophets, who rejected infant baptism and interpreted the eucharist as symbolic, came to Wittenberg, Luther had them thrown out of town.
Luther hated not just believers who disagreed with him, but rebels of any kind. When the tenant farmers throughout Europe — inspired, in part, by the Reformation — rose up against their landlords in what is called the Peasants War (1524-5), the Holy Roman Empire’s troops killed thousands of them on the battlefield, and thousands more through torture and execution. Luther approved of the slaughter, writing (ironically) that “nothing can be more poisonous, hurtful or devilish than a rebel.”
Michael Servetus was a radical, a polymath doctor who made important discoveries about pulmonary circulation and saw Christianity differently than either Luther or Calvin: he rejected the standard doctrine of the Trinity. When he escaped persecution in France and foolishly sought refuge in Calvin’s Geneva, Calvin supported his city’s decision to burn him at the stake.
Both Luther and Calvin were openly anti-Semitic. They both believed that the Jews’ refusal to convert to Christianity condemned them to damnation.
It is sobering to realize that supposedly God-fearing Protestant Christians killed each other by the thousands, all because of disagreements about a handful of doctrinal issues: infant baptism; the exact meaning of the eucharist; the Trinity; church organization; the role of secular authority; predestination; and whether church statuary was idolatrous.
All of these issues seemed, even to some Protestants in the 16th century, negotiable, but, time after time, negotiations failed. As a result, Protestant Christianity today is as fragmented as it was by 1600.
Why couldn’t the various Protestant sects compromise, or at least tolerate one another? Perhaps it has to do with the nature of religious belief. Religious belief seems to be unlike ordinary belief. Statements of ordinary belief imply some degree of uncertainty, e.g. “Where’s the hedge-trimmer?” “I believe it’s in the shed.” An ordinary belief may turn out to be mistaken, when all the facts are known. Religious beliefs don’t seem to entail any uncertainty, perhaps because there are no facts that can actually prove them to be wrong — at least in this life. If a belief can be challenged but not proven wrong, what incentive is there to abandon it?
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.