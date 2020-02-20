I have been asked a lot lately if I am going to run for sheriff again and the answer is absolutely. I have enjoyed being your sheriff for Bingham County the past 7 years.
Some of the accomplishments that I have implemented are putting a jail work crew together. By doing this, we get the inmates out of the jail and put them to work out in the county. Some of the things they do is clean the snow off of the walks in the wintertime and mow the county-owned properties and also cleaning the sides of the county roadways.
Another great program is when the Sheriff’s Office took over the Pretrial Service for the courts. A judge can put a person on Pretrial Service instead of leaving them in jail. Each person is screened by a Sheriff’s Office employee, and that employee reports to the court and lets the judge know if they can be accepted into this program. Large parts of this program includes checking in at least once a week and drug testing.
Another thing I implemented was the security at the front door of the courthouse. Employees were worried about their safety, and this has made people doing business at the courthouse and courts safer.
I was elected to be the president of the Idaho Sheriffs Association for the 2020 year. This has kept me quite busy.
I am also the only sheriff in Idaho that is certified to issue a driver’s license. I did this because we had a computer update done in driver’s license and the program kept crashing. I felt that it was important for me to learn how to issue a license and to be there for the public and for the employees during this difficult time. I continue to work in driver’s license for lunches, vacation time and will continue to work in there and will be spending a lot more time since I just lost my part-time employee to the Idaho National Laboratory.
I have been working with the Governor’s Office to try and fix some of the issues in driver’s license. The state is not paying the whole obligation and that means that the county has to come up with extra money from our tax payers to fund the salaries in driver’s license. We as an Idaho Sheriffs’ Association have been working with the legislature to get a bill written to get each county a little more money to make us whole.
I also met with the director of the Idaho Department of Correction about getting the state inmates out of our jail. We have been overpopulated several months this past year and needed to get them moved. It was a productive meeting and now we are not over populated.
I look forward to being your sheriff of Bingham County for another four years.
Craig T. Rowland is the sheriff of Bingham County.