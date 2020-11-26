My new book, "Massacre Rocks: A Campaign of Deception," confronts a dark chapter in the hidden history of the Pocatello region. For starters, the common understanding of the history of the city's namesake, Chief Pocatello, is false. He and his band did not ambush emigrants along the Oregon Trail. Even his name was a fabrication.
The book chronicles the ties this leader of a small band of Shoshonis had, and did not have, with the region that now includes Massacre Rocks State Park, located just west of American Falls. But the myth that Pocatello and his band massacred innocent emigrants along this section of the Oregon Trail is part of a concerted untruth, one that continues in modern versions of local history.
The real culprits of the killings were identified by multiple military officers in official reports detailed in the book. The federal reports, which spanned several years, consistently concluded that Indians were not responsible for the killings.
"Massacre Rocks" documents a long-term campaign of robbery, murder and extensive cover-up, from southern Utah to southern Idaho. The campaign started in southern Utah Territory with the Mountain Meadows Massacre of Sept. 11, 1857, where Mormon leaders, with their faces painted red and dressed as Indians, slaughtered 120 emigrants on their way west. Most historical accounts suggest that slaughter was a one-time anomaly, but that incident was only the beginning.
Modern historians have exposed a coordinated propaganda campaign that sought to cover up the identity of the true killers at Mountain Meadows. Massacre Rocks picks up where those historians left off. The propaganda continues today in various versions of Idaho’s local history, including misinformation provided to tourists at Massacre Rocks State Park. The book connects how the Northern Shoshonis paid the ultimate price for the Massacre Rocks killings and cover-up at the Bear River Massacre near Preston, Idaho, in 1863. It was the worst massacre of Native Americans in this country's history.
Not only did the real culprits avoid justice at the time of the killing campaign, a campaign "Massacre Rocks" describes as domestic terrorism, but the book explains how the deception continues to be spread by modern historians. Even the common use of Indian-themed mascots at local high schools and "redface" portrayals at pioneer celebrations finds roots in deeply-held beliefs that Indigenous People are somehow inferior.
The book was completed just before the Pocatello School District voted to end the use of the "Indians" mascot at Pocatello High School earlier this year, but Massacre Rocks sheds light on local views toward Native Americans that makes the use of Indian-themed mascots in the region so wide-spread. "Massacre Rocks" also links the tactics of modern domestic terrorists by white supremacists with those used in the 1800s, and warns that a failure to address organized hate quickly and decisively can have grave consequences.
Local sentiment can be seen in open display by going to the sites of the massacres. Massacre Rocks State Park, for example, has huge roadside signs and even a state park dedicated to the memory of white emigrants who were slain on their way west. At the site of the Bear River Massacre, on the other hand, where at least 250 Northern Shoshonis were killed in one incident, there is a small, single sign along the right side of the highway that says “PIONEER HISTORIC BYWAY, POINT OF INTEREST,” with an arrow pointing to a turn-out road. One could easily drive right by it without any clue of the site’s significance.
"Massacre Rocks" will not be well-received by everyone. I knew when I wrote it that it would be condemned by those who prefer that the story not be told. That is why the book includes extensive footnote references to the sources cited. The source documents are publicly available and can be inspected directly. Those who condemn the book will have to confront the facts.
Those who admire the work of the Mormon historian, Brigham Madsen, will surely condemn this book. In "Massacre Rocks" I demonstrate, by comparing official military reports with Brigham Madsen’s work, how Madsen deliberately distorted facts and omitted critical information to perpetuate the myth that Pocatello and his band killed emigrants along the Oregon, California and Overland Trails.
Madsen sought to conceal certain facts, for example, as described in one military report, that local settlers destroyed a military bridge that crossed the Portneuf River so they could charge emigrants to use their ferry service to cross the river. That crossing also became an important tactical location used by local killers to funnel emigrants for ambush. Despite Madsen’s reference to the official report in one of his books, however, he failed to disclose that the military officers reported that they dug up graves of those slain at Massacre Rocks and found they were shot with buckshot from shotguns, which Indians did not use.
Madsen, now deceased, was not alone with deliberate omissions. The Idaho State Historical Society also omitted the information Madsen left out about the military report in its 1985 paper on Massacre Rocks, despite having a description of other aspects of that report. The Idaho Museum of Natural History’s 1996 "Rocks, Rails and Trails" also includes the false myth that Chief Pocatello and his band were responsible for the killings at Massacre Rocks. Even the City of Pocatello’s website includes the prevailing myth about Pocatello. Worst of all, the state of Idaho maintains a state park dedicated to the false story and the Idaho Department of transportation displays the myth to unsuspecting tourists with huge roadside signs along Interstate 84.
"Massacre Rocks" is not a pleasing book to read and the stories it tells are disheartening, but I hope it helps set the record straight and fosters changes for an enlightened understanding of this region’s true history.
Dave Lundgren grew up in Pocatello and was a graduate of Pocatello High School, Idaho State University and Antioch School of Law in Washington, D.C. While a student at ISU, Dave served as the news editor and editor-in-chief of The Advocate student newspaper. The author has represented Indian Tribes across the country and now maintains a private law practice focused exclusively on federal Indian law in Northeastern Washington State, where he lives with his wife, Sandy, and their yellow lab. "Massacre Rocks: A Campaign of Deception," by Dave Lundgren, is available in paperback and Kindle, through Amazon.com.