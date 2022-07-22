Mike Larkin

Bannock County and the city of Pocatello have had the same basic leadership structure over the last 50-plus years. The county has three elected commissioners that basically attempt to run the county. The city has a full-time mayor and six part-time council members who attempt to run the city. This type of leadership structure used to work, and it still works OK in smaller counties and small towns, but as the population grows and budgets exceed $70 million with 20 plus departments and hundreds of employees, it becomes impossible to manage with this outdated leadership system.

Pocatello and Bannock County have grown to the point where professional leadership is now required. It is simply not possible for one mayor to know every department and all the employees with the level of knowledge required to make effective and efficient decisions. The same is true for the county commissioners — they simply do not have the time to meet with every department head to intimately know how their department runs and how to set priorities for maintaining cost effectiveness across all departments. As a result, the current leadership is constantly reacting to the latest crisis, instead of proactively managing the city and the county in a way that makes improvements for the future at the least possible cost.