Bannock County and the city of Pocatello have had the same basic leadership structure over the last 50-plus years. The county has three elected commissioners that basically attempt to run the county. The city has a full-time mayor and six part-time council members who attempt to run the city. This type of leadership structure used to work, and it still works OK in smaller counties and small towns, but as the population grows and budgets exceed $70 million with 20 plus departments and hundreds of employees, it becomes impossible to manage with this outdated leadership system.
Pocatello and Bannock County have grown to the point where professional leadership is now required. It is simply not possible for one mayor to know every department and all the employees with the level of knowledge required to make effective and efficient decisions. The same is true for the county commissioners — they simply do not have the time to meet with every department head to intimately know how their department runs and how to set priorities for maintaining cost effectiveness across all departments. As a result, the current leadership is constantly reacting to the latest crisis, instead of proactively managing the city and the county in a way that makes improvements for the future at the least possible cost.
A professional city manager and county manager that could just focus on knowing each department and getting to know the employees, without having to worry about getting reelected, could greatly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of local government. Elected officials have to worry about the social/political aspects of the job, and as a result often focus on short-term issues. As the saying goes, "long-term planning for a politician is from now to the next election."
One notable failure at the county level is the protection of groundwater. Since the 1960s citizens have had concerns with groundwater issues. In 2009, a concentrated effort began with a County Technical Committee and then a Citizen Advisory Committee making recommendations to deal with the groundwater issues. Nothing has been done. More septic tanks go in every year, and nitrate levels in groundwater continue to be a problem. The county has know about the TCE (trichloroethene) problem in the landfill since the early 1990s, and this problem still hasn't been solved. Several private wells below the landfill have TCE over the legal limit and these people have never been compensated for the pollution in their well water.
Another notable neglected issue is maintaining public access roads to public lands. The county last updated their roads that provide access to public lands in 1993; since then, several of these roads have been closed off by private landowners. Despite several attempts by citizens to get the county to address this problem, nothing has been done. The county comprehensive plan is largely a wish list that rarely gets put into action.
Some examples of failure at the city level: The River Vision was a great attempt at enhancing the Portneuf River through town. The concept plan was approved with overwhelming public support and since then very little has been done. The improvements that have occurred are mostly due to untiring efforts by the Science and Environmental staff getting grant dollars and using volunteer labor. There is no long-term defined action plan with a timeline and associated funding to make the River Vision actually happen. The city also claims they have a "plan" to move the city hall to downtown, but it's not really a plan, it's more of a wish list. There is no timeline and funding plan to make it happen. Several of the City Council members know the city is not being run efficiently or effectively, but it's turned into an internal battle, simply because the city has no one that really knows how to set priorities for each of the city departments and there is no real long term action plan for improvements to the city. While some departments may have priorities and plans in place to work from, if there is no big-picture plan with overarching priorities to guide all departments, there will be little success in the long-term.
Most of the county commissioners and City Council members started off with good intentions, and for the most part they are good people. They simply need some professional staff to actually manage the county and the city. Without professional management, effectiveness and efficiency in local government simply will not happen. Talk to your city and county elected officials about the need for professional management as a realistic way to improve government effectiveness and efficiency, and to provide the best value for the citizens of Pocatello and Bannock County.
Mike Larkin lives in Pocatello and has degrees from Utah State University and the University of Idaho in natural resource management. He worked for over 30 years for three state fish and game departments.