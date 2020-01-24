A few weeks ago Neil Peart, virtuoso drummer and lyricist for the rock group Rush, passed away at 67 due to brain cancer. Peart was also a motorcycle enthusiast who was known to ride from concert to concert on a motorcycle instead of taking the tour bus. Amid all of the tributes, my social media feed lit up with people asking me what I thought of his passing, the general gist being “Surely a guy with your interests must be a fan.”
Not exactly. While I appreciated Peart's instrumental excellence, his lyrics (which displayed an obvious interest in science), his musicality and his passion for motorcycles, Rush just isn't my thing. And there's not a thing in the world wrong with that. It's no disrespect to Mr. Peart or Rush.
Even though it seems to have gone beyond our ken, I believe that it is entirely possible for one to admire someone else for their talent, their intellect, their work ethic or anything else about them without being enthralled by everything about them.
That's exactly the way I feel about Neil Peart. The guy was a fantastic rock musician and as far as I can tell a good man. I'm just not into a lot art or progressive rock or metal. It's just not my deal. If I want to listen to highly skilled musical technique or intricate melodic and chordal arrangements, there are entire catalogs of jazz and classical music to dig into that I personally find more satisfying. When it comes to rock, I just happen to like big power chords, memorable lyrics and lots of thump.
But if that's just me, that's OK. The world is a big place with all kinds of artists expressing themselves in interesting and talented ways. I happen to like Paul Gauguin a lot better than Jackson Pollock. But it does not mean that one is better than the other. They are both great. And that's the way I feel about a lot of things beyond the realm of art.
A few months ago, I posted an article on social about Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. Along with the article, I posted a comment about how much I respected her political skill even if I disagreed with most of her politics. Based on the response, you'd have thought I had called the Pope an atheist.
You know what? That's just too bad for some of you. I absolutely do respect Speaker Pelosi, though I do not agree with most of her politics. That lady has got some serious political chops. If I had a chance I'd definitely sit down for a few beers and polite conversation with her. For the record, I like Idaho's congressional delegation, those I've met anyway, the same way. They've always been great to work with even if we don't see eye to eye on everything.
Though I doubt that pointing it out will do much good, I'm in a better place that you haters on this account because my view makes it possible for me to get along with a much greater swath of humanity than you.
Since when has being able to politely disagree with others been off the table? Why is it no longer OK to acknowledge talent, skill and good character in others with whom you disagree. And on a milder but no less disconcerting level, why do I have to have your tastes in music or literature or culture or be considered tasteless? Why is everything these days a purity test?
I'm a big believer in live and let live. The world is a mighty big place and it's not up to me to approve or disapprove of every single thing in it. In general, I care most about things that directly affect me (and those close to me) and don't pay more attention than I have to the rest. It's entirely OK for you and I to disagree about a whole bunch of things without me thinking less of you. You have to be a mighty big zero (like, say, Alex Jones) for me to care enough to express disdain.
There are a whole host of issues about which you'll never know my mind because they fall into a large category known as none of my business. You can compel me to give you my opinion with enough pestering (or by making your business my business) but you might not like what you hear. And that would be on you.
The world is full of individuals that I think are talented and interesting even if everything about them is not in my wheelhouse and that's just fine with me. It's your call, but it ought to be just fine with you as well.
Associated Press and Idaho Press or Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time happily raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars.