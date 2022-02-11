Most Christian churches have grown wary of making assertions about matters of fact in the real world. Since the 16th century, science has been an alternative source of information about such facts, and science has generally proved to be right. Religions have consequently endured the embarrassment of making a formal apology to Galileo (though it took the Catholics a few hundred years to do so); admitting that Darwin got it right about how species come into being; and finding it necessary to arrange for a special message from God concerning the origin and nature of Black people.
But, to whatever extent churches have had to abandon their role as explainers of how the world works, they have clung sturdily to the belief that they remain the preferred source of information about morality. How we ought to behave, they insist, is not a matter about which science can enlighten us; rather it is they, and they alone, who are able to discern what God — who is the source of the eternal moral law and punisher of its violators — wishes us to believe about right and wrong.
If asked for evidence of this claim, Christians might point to the Ten Commandments (TC). This venerable source of moral law, they might claim, has been at the heart of God’s code of morality for over 2,000 years, yet its moral principles remain as true as they were when Moses brought them down from the mountain.
The TC is an interesting case. On the one hand, if you disregard the first three Cs (which deal with religious, not moral, obligations), the “thou shalt nots” are simplistic and highly generic, and anyone can think of a dozen exceptions to what they seem to prohibit. For that, and other reasons, most of our everyday decisions that have moral or ethical implications owe little or nothing to the guidance of the TC
Furthermore, the TC, in the form today’s ministers present it to parishioners, is not what it once was. Current versions of the TC are mis-translated, simplified and tidied-up re-writes that conceal much of what the Old Testament TC texts had to say. Those texts clearly presume, for example, that wives are their husbands’ property and slavery is acceptable. In other words, the original, Old Testament versions of the TC reflect Judaic culture as it was many centuries before Christ.
The TC case illustrates what I regard as a general truth: Moral (ethical) codes are created within cultures, reflect those cultures and change over time, as those cultures change. And, far from being celestial edicts, moral codes are pragmatic devices to enable humans — an innately selfish species — to live and work together with minimal conflict.
Those codes, within any populous country, will be multiple, in part because different classes and types of people create them, and in part because older people tend to cling to the code they learned when young, which their ministers assured them were eternal truths.
And the pace of code change varies considerably. In the 1950s, for example, the dominant ethical code was quite stable. These were years in which people felt the need to return to “normalcy” after the war. It was a time when, if someone referred to a non-specific doctor, lawyer or radio broadcaster, the pronoun “he” was used. “Traditional” roles for men and women prevailed. The “natural” role of women was as homemakers and child-bearers. Sex before marriage was forbidden. Abortion was unlawful in all states. Homosexuality was not to be discussed in polite circles. It was taken for granted that disabled people would be cared for at home. Patriotism was expected, whatever war the country happened to be engaged in. The good life consisted in a steady job for a man, with a loving wife and children at home. This, of course, was the moral code that worked for the white middle class. Needless to say, it did not find much favor with gays, Black people, the poor, the disabled and women who wanted careers.
It’s true that the 1950s did harbor one progressive deviation — the Civil Rights Movement — but for many Americans who didn’t live in big cities, but in rural areas of the West and Midwest, what happened in the deep South might as well have been happening in a foreign country.
Then came the ’60s, and virtually every element of the ’50s code of behavior and lifestyle was challenged. Millions of young men did not observe the knee-jerk patriotism of the ’50s; in fact, they rioted in opposition to the Vietnam War and fled the country to avoid service. The hippies happened, defying family- and job-oriented moral norms, living “laid-back” lives that celebrated pleasure in the here and now. The Stonewall Riots happened, and gay people began to say: “Look at us! We’re here, and we’re not going away!” Civil Rights agitation reached the Congress, and the Voting Rights Act was passed. Moreover, the ecology movement got underway, and so did the women’s liberation movement. The ’70s pushed forward the changes, with the Roe v. Wade decision, and federal laws that, for the first time, recognized the civil rights of the disabled.
From the above, you might suspect that I’m a moral relativist. I am not. I believe that our current moral code is far superior to that of the ’50s, if only because it extends society’s concern, empathy and assistance to far more minorities in our population than it did then.
But I also believe that moral progress can be reversed and that there are a sizable number of Americans who seek to return us to a morality that the ’50s would find congenial. Those people must be thwarted. They are called “Republicans.”
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.