For 5,000 years, throughout recorded history, humans have lived with “gender identities” force-fit into two buckets: male and female. Apparently, the handiness of imprecise simplicity is now over.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is a nonprofit whose vision is to see “a world strengthened by diversity, where our laws and society treat all people equally.” With such a lofty goal, who could oppose them? No one in woke corporate America, to be sure.
When the HRC declared there exist “limitless sexual orientations and gender identities,” the woke world immediately created an acronym to assure inclusion, “LGBT.” But by 2016, as Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination, his daughter Ivanka told him it was more inclusive to say LGBT”Q.” Twitter exploded with “What does the ‘Q” mean? Questioning whether Ivanka actually has LGBT friends?”
At present, the HRC says that the most “inclusive” acronym is “LGBTIQAD+.” The letters stand for:
L — Lesbian, a woman attracted to women,
G — Gay, a person attracted to another person of their same gender identity,
B — Bisexual, a person attracted to more than one gender identity,
T — Transexual, currently identifying with a gender other than that assigned at birth,
I — Intersexual, born with anatomical traits not stereotypical of either male or female,
Q — Queer, a spectrum of identities and orientations that are counter to the mainstream,
A — Asexual, a complete, partial, or temporary lack of sexual attraction or interest, and
D — Demisexual, a person for whom emotional attachment is needed before sexual attraction.
HRC adds the plus sign, “+,” to re-assert their observation that an all-inclusive list would truly go on forever.
When asked why an ever-growing list is even needed, HRC representatives concede it is getting cumbersome. “We feel it necessary to represent every group under attack,” they explain.
But who is attacking? A common answer is “Barbara Ehardt and her Alliance Defending Freedom.”
Ehardt is a state legislator from Idaho Falls who sponsors legislation pushed by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The Southern Poverty Law Center labels ADF a “hate group” for abrasive anti-LGBT language and position statements.
In February, I asked to meet with Rep. Ehardt about defunding public schools as a way to force parents into private and home schools. She has opposed me strongly in defense of that tactic. No meeting time was available as she was testifying for ADF legislation “in numerous other state legislatures.”
According to gay-rights leader Jennifer Pizer, ADF is known for “vigorously amplifying the nastiest, most defamatory of anti-LGBTQ” rhetoric. “ADF has been calling for them to be subject to state-sanctioned sterilization.”
The ADF’s wholesale rejection of LGBT non-discrimination was mentioned at a recent University of Virginia Religious Freedoms Symposium, featuring former Utah Supreme Court Justice Dallin H. Oaks, who now serves in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“We should be wary of the idea that one set of rights automatically trumps another in all circumstances,” Oaks said. “Both religious freedom and nondiscrimination are important values that are powerfully protected by law.”
Asked about the hostility between groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Human Rights Campaign, Oaks replied, “I deeply regret that these two groups have been drawn into conflict with one another.”
Adding more letters to the list of “those against whom we should not discriminate” is getting ridiculous. But de-humanizing those whose “identity” is simply different from our own is clearly immoral.
Elder Oaks may be right. Ending the alphabet of “identities” may only happen once we end Ehardt’s hurtful insensitivity and all-consuming nationwide “crusade.”
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce, and humanities education.