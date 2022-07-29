We'll get to the Nazi flags in a moment.

First, however, let us turn to Merriam-Webster for clarification of a point recently made in this space that left a few of you vexed. It came in a passage that noted the right wing's attempted takeover of state voting apparatuses and contended that because of it, 2024 could be the last meaningful election we ever have. "Fascism is on our doorstep," it said. It seemed a self-evident truth, but it didn't sit well with some on the right.