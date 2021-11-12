David Worley is still in the running to become mayor of Pocatello, which raises the question: Are the level-headed citizens of this city going to take the trouble to go and vote on Nov. 30 in order to ensure that an extreme right-wing ideologue doesn’t become their highest city official?
Do I mis-describe Mr. Worley’s political views? I think not. His position statements are typical of the extreme right, and we in Idaho have plenty of exemplars of that stance to compare him with. He himself says that he presents a “fundamentally different view on government.” Let’s explore what that means by examining his column titled “My response to my Detractors: On Sovereignty, Freedom and Radicalism,” (10/28/21, Idaho State Journal.)
That column was written in response to an earlier ISJ news story that reported that various Pocatello officials viewed Worley as an extremist, in part because of his statement that if he were mayor and some higher government entity passed a law requiring the confiscation of firearms, he would order the Pocatello police to intervene to prevent the confiscation from taking place. Additionally, those officials were disturbed by the fact that Worley spoke to a local militia group in Virginia that had formed to oppose proposed regulations on firearms.
In his column, Worley frequently cites the Declaration of Independence (DI). Doing so is not only characteristic of right-wingers, it also provides an insight into how they view themselves and today’s political situation.
Let’s remember that the DI was written and published about a year after the Revolutionary War had begun. It justified that war to other governments in Europe by specifying the oppressive acts of the colonies’ British rulers and was also a stirring, wartime message to the troops, intended to motivate and inspire them.
Worley imitates the language of the DI. He frequently mentions “tyranny” and “tyrants,” and he castigates those who would “surrender” or “capitulate” to oppression. And then there’s the “militia” that he spoke to in Virginia, which calls to mind the groups of armed men that were defensive forces for the colonies, some of whom became the Minute Men.
In other words, Worley shares the right-wing’s admiration for the DI’s militant response to oppressive foreign domination. But he and other right-wingers do more than admire the DI’s message; they nurture the fantasy that they, too, are heroic patriots who are currently engaged in a war against a tyrannical enemy of freedom — not the British this time, but our own government.
There are, of course, modern elements in the right-wing’s ill-conceived indictment of our government. They also believe that big government is out to destroy capitalism and install socialism, so that it may control the economy as well as the people. They insist that government is throwing sand into capitalism’s gears through taxation and regulation and using government aid programs to deprive the poor of an incentive to work.
Worley’s paranoia about the menace of government extends to state governments as well as the federal government. He seems to be telling us that only if someone like himself — a courageous patriot, ever alert to the perpetual threat of government encroachment upon our liberties — becomes mayor of Pocatello, will we cowardly citizens be able to fend off governmental tyranny.
On specific political issues of the recent past, Worley shares the views of our state’s other ultra-rightists, people like Janice McGeachin and Ammon Bundy. When the state government took early measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, rightists ranted and postured and threatened violence, all because their shared conviction that government is the enemy, predisposed them to treat any government action — however reasonable — as an attack upon their freedom.
Worley calls our state’s decision to shut down venues where massive spreading of the highly contagious virus could occur “a direct attack on the property rights of business owners and the right of people to put food on their tables.” As for mask requirements and, later, vaccination mandates — all of which most of us understand to be effective, temporary means of combating a serious threat to our lives — Worley labels them as attacks on our “right to bodily autonomy,” which seems to mean that we are free to do with our bodies whatever we please, when there are numerous uncontroversial laws that limit precisely that freedom.
As for gun control, Worley proclaims that “only tyrants need a disarmed citizenry” and that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made a “naked attempt to disarm the people of Virginia.” What he doesn’t tell us is that Northam simply proposed the standard measures for gun control: universal background checks on gun sales; extreme-risk protective orders that allow authorities to temporarily seize guns from people deemed dangerous; requirements that gun owners report lost or stolen firearms; a purchase limit of one handgun a month; and serious penalties for leaving guns accessible to children. He also proposed to ban assault-style weapons. His legislature approved all those measures except the last.
Worley points out, quite correctly, that there are such things as unjust laws. But in America, such laws are not created by tyrants, as he would have us believe, but by our own representatives in legislative assemblies. And there are accepted, and effective ways of changing them. The idea that some small-city mayor who happens to think that a particular law is unjust has the right to use the city’s police force to prevent its enforcement is not just absurd, but incompatible with the rule of law.
In the upcoming runoff election, we need to support not the candidate who fancies himself a heroic knight ready to defend us against imaginary dragons, but the one who will be a trustworthy custodian of the city’s funds and spend them in response to our needs and wishes.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.