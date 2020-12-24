The Salvation Army bell ringers greet shoppers outside our local stores and beautiful Christmas lights and displays blink on quaint houses in Pocatello. The lights remind us of the giving and nurturing spirit all around as the holiday season rolls along.
The need for and benefit of loving service extends long past Christmas season, though. Many shelters and nonprofits have told me that some of the hardest months to get volunteers and donations are March and April, when the lights and the holiday publicity have died down. In contrast, I think about the example and legacy left by my mother, who passed away in March. Her timeless example of living life as a shining light for others helps me maintain the charitable momentum year-round.
One day in the early 1950s, a thoughtful neighbor donated $100 so that my mother could attend her first year of college. I often wonder if that beautiful soul ever lived to know what that one small act of kindness eventually created.
The professional career of Dr. Dorothy Strickland began in 1955 as a fourth-grade teacher. Prior to that, she had worked as both a janitor and a telephone operator.
One of the things my mom valued most was ongoing learning, and she lived by example. She went on to be a reading consultant and learning disabilities specialist, to earn her master’s and doctorate degrees, and to teach courses in reading, language arts and children’s literature. She taught at Kean College of New Jersey; Teachers College, Columbia University; and Rutgers University Graduate School of Education. My mother made sure that her work took her away from campus and into schools across the United States. This way, she could remain entrenched in the everyday challenges faced by teachers and administrators. And she always made time to teach and nurture her own children.
A beloved literacy advocate, she served as the inaugural Samuel DeWitt Proctor Endowed Chair at Rutgers. My mother was the first African American president of the International Literacy Association. When she led the organization in the 1970s, the field was largely dominated by white men. Along with her many contributions to the field, she served as an inspiration for countless women, particularly those of color, who followed in her footsteps.
It has been said that the most miserable people are those who are constantly thinking about themselves, while the happiest people are those who lose themselves in the service of others. In hindsight and reflection, I can see the reason for the constant smile on my mother’s face. She was always helping someone else.
Making the best of her vast influence, my mother always inspired her children and students to think outside of the box. Act globally. Every little bit helps. You don’t need a large surplus of cash to make a difference in someone’s life. In developing countries, even just a few dollars could result in a week’s worth of meals for a starving child, much-needed medical attention, and even improved schooling.
While she was at the top of her field, my mother also reminded me that you don’t need to be powerful or influential to make a difference. There are always people out there in need of help. Are interest rates rising? Is the economy in the doldrums? Are you experiencing financial difficulties? The reality is that we all have something to give. Even a kind word or a hug can make someone’s day. My mom had internalized the words of Anne Frank, who said "No one has ever become poor by giving." Small acts of charity can make a big difference in the lives of others.
Following her example has added tremendous meaning to my life and to scores of others. It has created opportunities to meet new people who believe in a wide range of inspiring causes. The blessing of being able to carry on her work infuses my everyday life with optimism.
Maya Angelou wrote: "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow."
I feel the same way.
Michael Strickland of Pocatello teaches for Boise State University and is a visiting scholar at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Institute for Leadership, Equity and Justice at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education.