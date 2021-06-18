An engaging dramatic presentation that many of you probably missed unfolded recently in the City Council chambers. The choreography was tight. The production elements were marred only by several council ladies scurrying in and out of the backstage mayor’s office. Mr. Jim Krueger was effective as the outraged leading man — venting his fury while striding vigorously in and out of the council chamber muttering cryptically. The supporting cast provided an appropriate backdrop.
The unfortunate problem with the performance is that the event was actually meant to be a very important budget meeting dealing with the looming financial shortfall facing Pocatello. A shortfall for which there is currently no delineated sustainable solution. The leading man was actually supposed to be the highly competent, seasoned, well-paid, professional chief financial officer for the city of Pocatello.
City Council endured a problem-fraught budgeting process last year that resulted in a published budget containing an approximate $4 million error that was discovered and reported by the local grassroots citizen group, Pocatello for Accountable Government entities (P.A.G.E.). Mr. Krueger has, thankfully, been discovering and reporting additional errors and irregularities to council since he arrived. Last year’s debacle was the unfortunate result of the mayor having placed the wrong person in a critical job. Such hiring errors create stress for everyone.
This year’s process appears to include little actual deliberation and priority-setting by council. According to Mayor Brian Blad, council will be handed “the budget” with no opportunity for study or discussion on June 29 in what he described as a 15-minute meeting required to fulfill the statutory necessity of handing council the budget in a properly noticed open meeting. Mayor Blad indicated council will meet in July to approve the budget for publication and for public hearings. There has been no explanation of when council will actually deliberate or the process they will follow.
Pocatellans have been telling elected officials and candidates loud and clear they want to be able to understand what they are getting for their taxes. They justifiably expect their local government to be able to succinctly explain where our roughly $130 million budget goes. It is impossible for council to know what to tell constituents when legitimate questions are considered inappropriate challenges that need to be shut down whenever possible and ignite dramatic meltdowns.
Since new council members are provided virtually no orientation training to help them hit the ground running, there are only two options: 1) sit silently for months and vote the way the council majority does regardless of whether or not you really understand what is going on; or, 2) ask questions. Unbeknownst to me when I joined council, questions are considered not only inappropriate but downright dangerous.
Now that I understand this dynamic, I try to reassure staff when I ask questions. However, the mayor, a few staff members and some council members apparently continue to espouse the view that council is supposed to be a harmless facade whose primary role is to provide a window dressing of democracy.
Council members are by statute the fiduciary officers of city government. We must be given the information we require, allowed to ask clarifying questions, and provided ample time for careful deliberation. Our very form of government was born in an environment of animated debate and vigorous disagreement among Founders who chose to fight for their individual beliefs but compromise to form a nation. Perhaps the mayor and City Council members should follow their example when making critical decisions.
Since council has abdicated its responsibilities and the mayor systematically blocks discussion of critical issues such as developing budget priorities or a city plan to drive financial decisions, our budgeting process is often seemingly random and confusing.
Citizens deserve council members who care enough to ask the necessary questions and make pertinent comments. Serving on City Council is not a full-time job, but it must be a full-time commitment. That means late nights and early mornings. That means refusing to back down when asking the questions the voters deserve and enduring the punishment that accompanies trying to be an informed, responsible decision-maker in this town. It means not making decisions or public comments influenced by whether or not it is an election year or who your campaign donors are.
Serving in public office is not meant to be play-acting. It is dead serious. Those who govern hold the health and welfare of others in their hands. Our mistakes, intended or otherwise, are indelible.
So, players — to the stage. Let the plot unfold with whatever drama it requires!
Christine Stevens is a member of the Pocatello City Council.