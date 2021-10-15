I’m proud to be Pocatello’s mayor.
For 12 years, I have been elected and privileged to serve as the mayor of a community defined by hard working people who are passionate about making their city a better place to live, work, recreate and raise families.
Together, we have created several extraordinary community events and memorials. The Gold Star Memorial, the first and only one in Idaho and one of the few in the nation, is a tribute to those who fought to defend our freedom. The Mayor’s Million Minute reading challenge is a partnership that makes education a city-wide focus, resulting in millions of minutes read since 2016. I’ve attended more than 15,000 community events, volunteering my time in service, whether it’s flipping pancakes at the Brooklyn’s Playground community breakfast or timing races at the annual Simplot Games. No matter what role I’m serving, my experience interacting annually with tens of thousands of local citizens confirms that you are the soul of this city.
My vision is to unite the residents of Pocatello to continue on this path toward progress we’ve started together.
A few misconceptions have arisen in this election cycle that I would like to take this opportunity to clear up.
The budget is developed by a complex process bound by state statute to ensure transparency. Every step of the budgeting process is available to the public online and in-person for review. The budgeting process begins in February when I meet with the department heads to evaluate every position they oversee. Staffing is previously approved by the council and is allocated from each department’s individual budget. The remaining 10 to 20 percent is the operational budget within each department to operate. Any large capital expenditures must be brought before the council for approval outside of the standard budget. By law, monies allocated to each department must remain in that departmental fund. For example, if the street fund has a year-end surplus, the city cannot then use those funds to purchase a new patrol car for the police department. This process is designed to prevent any misuse of taxpayer dollars. Due to these strict regulations, calls for centralized planning that collapse the budgeting process into a greater interdepartmental cooperation must be executed with the utmost caution. The city’s current comprehensive plan guides annual department-specific objectives and is designed to be transparent and ethical.
Another common misconception in today’s public sphere is the role of the mayor and the city’s administrative structure. More than three decades ago, Pocatello residents voted to approve a ballot measure to implement a strong mayor style of city government. The strong mayor system of government makes the mayor accountable directly to the people who live in this community. Transitioning to a city administrator style of government would require a referendum vote. Exemplary leaders seek to avoid creating solutions to problems that do not exist.
As a community, we should define our success by comparing where we once were to where we are today.
One measure of defining Pocatello’s success is through the Our Valley, Our Vision comprehensive 20-year vision and 10-year comprehensive plan. The city’s current strategic planning goes beyond vague campaign platitudes that only promise restructuring without a clear sense of the necessary steps to actualize those plans.
A better measure of success is that before I took over as mayor in 2010, the city had to borrow from internal funds to make payroll. That practice was devastating to the city’s financial health. Citizens can take comfort in the financial security of the budget compared to a decade ago.
As a city, we have injected millions of dollars into projects that support and activate economic development while securing a prosperous future. These investments include infrastructure improvements like the Northgate interchange and South Valley Connector; new construction for Zoo Idaho’s main entrance and gift shop; and the addition of more than two hundred and sixty new businesses to Pocatello’s economy since 2013.
When I first campaigned to become Pocatello’s mayor, my driving goal, my “why,” was to improve the quality of living for every citizen residing in Pocatello. One of the ways I’ve accomplished this goal is by increasing wages. In fact, since 2013, Pocatello businesses have increased wages by more than $200 million dollars.
I have unfailingly defended Pocatello’s community values with a positive approach to prioritizing people and preserving jobs.
I’ve prioritized education with the Mayor’s “Promise of Pocatello” scholarship which annually awards five students $2,000 for use at Idaho State University. The awardees are selected based on possible roadblocks to higher education, personal and higher education goals, and financial need.
Each of these accomplishments directly benefits the wellbeing of everyday citizens.
Do we have a long way to go? Yes. Development takes time and is a never-ending process. During my tenure as mayor, we have always continued to move forward. We are always progressing.
I respectfully ask for your support with your vote this November. I am seeking re-election because I value the success that we have achieved. We know there is still work to be done. A vote for me is a vote to continue along that path of sustainable, community-oriented progress that we have carved together.
We can be proud of all that we have accomplished in the past and optimistic about the potential that our future holds.
Let’s remain united for Pocatello.
This column was written by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.