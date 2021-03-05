In my second year as the director of Student Support Services, I never imagined I would have to go through the challenges we have recently faced. Navigating the uncharted waters of COVID has brought out strengths and weaknesses in all of us. We took for granted the little things like the ability to come to a building to connect with each other. We had to quickly learn how to deliver the same level of care and services in a virtual world.
The best way I can describe what we’ve gone through at the early stages the pandemic is to compare it with the grieving process. First, it was a shock (for some, it felt like the excitement of an extended-snow day), which quickly turned into the denial of what was happening. After weeks of isolation at home, our emotions turned into anger as we reflected on how the pandemic impacted all of our lives. Then came bargaining for what we thought we could do and what we could still control wrapped in a continued disbelief about what was happening. For some, there were varying degrees of depression about how our lives had changed and what we have missed. Finally, we moved to the acceptance stage, and by late April and early May, we began to witness teachers, counselors and coaches conquering technology and connecting in way we could never imagine. The mindset became, “WE CAN DO THIS, TOGETHER!”
In the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, schools confronted unprecedented challenges as they moved to quickly shift classes to an online format, provide equitable access for all learners, support teachers’ and learners’ educational needs, and make plans amidst great uncertainty. The pandemic itself has caused much worry, stress, and grief. These stressors can cause mental health challenges for anyone and can cause acute symptoms to appear for people who may experience preexisting mental health challenges. It would be fair to say that this accurately depicts what we’ve seen across School District 25 since the pandemic began. I want to share how our staff members have worked tirelessly to effectively address these issues.
Maintaining mental health is important for learners and staff alike. I think the pandemic actually put us all on the same field in that we are all struggling with new technology, communication and stress. Anxiety and depression can often go undetected even under the best of circumstances. Understanding this, our staff stepped-up the process of checking in with learners, even if that meant going on a home visit.
Teachers and counselors have adopted multiple avenues to reach out to students. Although mental health has been a priority for schools for years, our new challenge was to be able to implement our approach virtually. We had a solid foundation in our tool box, which included: a foundation of professional development in Gatekeeper training (suicide prevention), Restorative Practices, professional development for creating trauma-informed classrooms, visible learning and relationship-building, Second Step, Rachel’s Challenge, the Virtues Project, school counselors, community resource workers (CRWS) and school resource officers (SRO) who all began to work relentlessly to find, connect and start helping learners’ immediately.
More specifically:
— Mrs. Noyes and Mrs. Heglund at Hawthorne give lessons during health classes on developing skills and creating personalized safety plan for mental health needs. They created a counseling center Google classroom to help maintain contact with learners, which added a second opportunity to provide lessons on suicide, bullying prevention, stress management and coping skills.
— Misty Olsen at Greenacre’s Elementary shares, “We are addressing trauma and how it pertains to Social Emotional Learning. We are finding the better trained our staff is on trauma, the child’s needs and the child’s world, the better able we are to meet their mental health needs, which in turn will affect their ability to be in a state to learn. We put a large focus on emotional regulation. We do a monthly assembly and daily announcements or challenges that coordinate with our counseling lessons to help crystalize these skills.”
— Mr. Saxton at New Horizon High School states, “We do a mindfulness group at lunch and of course our 'Chillax Room,' or mindfulness room, which has been utilized more than ever this year."
The district has a multi-tiered system of support. The first step is to provide services to all learners and then build on the intensity of interventions for those in greater need through our partnerships with community organizations like Health West, Family Services Alliance and Children’s Mental Health. These, and other partnerships, bridge the schools’ support systems with vital services offered throughout the community. Every child comes in with unique individual needs. Taking care of the whole child has always been our priority. Each school has created a therapeutic web by bringing adults together to help and support a learner in need, create a culture of safety with conversation, relationships and trust.
It is important for us to remember, as well, that many school staff have experienced secondary trauma, because they are trying to manage their own stressors while also responding to their learners’ and families’ challenges and concerns. Caring for staff mental well-being must also be a priority and with our wellness committee, they have provided health challenges and access to free counseling. Our staff is top notch and we need to continue to support them.
The spectrum of pandemic-related trauma — from illnesses, social isolation, financial hardships and more — is vast and can be an overwhelming responsibility for everyone involved in education. Together with a culture of resilience, relationship and positivity, we will all succeed and work through these difficult times. Resources are available at the schools and throughout the community. Please reach out to your school counselors for more information and connections.
As parents, continue to engage and talk with your child about how to navigate through these difficult times and, most importantly, stay positive. Our actions are a direct result of our thoughts. When we think and read negative information, it becomes our world. If we think and read positive information, it sets the stage for an optimistic mindset and world.
Tonya Wilkes is the director of Student Support Services and district athletic director for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25. She has worked in education as a teacher, principal and administrator for more than 25 years.