Every year in September the Latah County Human Rights Task Force celebrates Human Rights Day at the Moscow Farmers Market. This year’s topic is “Education as a Human Right.”
Education as a human right
Let us begin with the preamble of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, signed by the U.S. and 55 other nations in 1948: “The recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.”
To that end, Article 26.2 states: “Education shall be directed to the full development of the human personality and to the strengthening of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. It shall promote understanding, tolerance and friendship among all nations, racial, and religious groups.”
Japan and Germany: Tops in education
In this column, I will focus on the teaching of human rights, mutual understanding and tolerance in Japan and Germany. Over the years, both countries have ranked high in almost every world survey of educational achievement. Apparently, teaching diversity was not one of the criteria for Japan.
Whitewashing Japanese history
The teaching of history should give students a clear, unvarnished understanding of their own people and how they have acted in the world. (Discretion of course should be used in the early grades.) A widely used Japanese textbook devotes only 19 of 357 pages to the nation’s violent expansion in Asia from 1931-1945.
Nasser Ayashi explains that “simply mentioning wrong-doings committed by the Japanese Empire before 1945 has in some instances constituted enough reason for exclusion from school textbooks.” Earlier ones, at the direction of Japan’s Parliament, made no mention of the war crimes, which led, depending on the sources, to the deaths of 3 million to 14 million people.
Teaching ethnic purity
Evidently, Japanese officials and many Americans who don’t want students to feel guilty or even uncomfortable about their past are in agreement. Writing about critical race theory, American historian James Grossman explains that “teaching it doesn’t mean that you are teaching students to hate. It means you are teaching students to understand.”
Japanese nationalism is alive and well, even in the current government. According to RationalWiki, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso “is notorious for openly praising the Japanese Empire and defending Nazi Germany.” In 2005, he praised his country “for having one culture, one civilization, one language, and one ethnic group.”
Korean 'comfort' women
Japan’s horrific misdeeds are still raw for many Asians, especially the estimated 200,000 Korean women who were sex slaves for Japanese soldiers. In 2006, then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, known for his revisionist and nationalist views, lied when he claimed “that there was no evidence of Japanese government coercion or involvement in the ‘comfort women’ controversy.”
Discrimination against foreigners
Korea was a Japanese colony from 1910 to 1945, and those Koreans living in Japan have suffered horrible discrimination. Traveling in Japan in 1983, I saw some people living under a bridge in Tokyo. When I asked my guide who they were, he said, with obvious disgust, “Koreans.”
Responding to a 2019 survey, a woman in her 60s told of being denied housing because she was Korean. She wrote: “I was born and raised in Japan and Japanese is the only language I know.”
Of the 4,252 foreigners studied, 40 percent were routinely denied housing and 25 percent were shut out of jobs. As with the Korean woman above, language was not the problem. The report indicated that over 90 percent of the respondents spoke “Japanese conversationally, professionally or fluently.” They claimed that they were paid less, denied promotions and worked longer hours than their native counterparts.
Japan accepts the fewest refugees
In accepting refugees, Canada, recognizing how important many of these people are for the workforce, has a sterling record. In 2018, out of more than 10,000 refugee applicants, Japan accepted only 42. Even under Trump’s strict regime, the U.S. approved 22,356 for asylum in 2019.
Japan’s foreign population is a mere 2 percent, and some Japanese are now worrying about workforce shortages. The U.S.’s immigrant population is 13 percent, while Germany now stands at 24 percent after a moderately successful integration of over 1 million refugees — most of them Syrians.
Equal rights not enforced
Article 14 of the Constitution of Japan states that “all citizens are equal under the law, and they cannot be discriminated against politically, economically, or socially on the basis of race, belief, sex, or social or other background.” The problem is that there is no legislation to enforce equal treatment with appropriate penalties for non-compliance.
Japan struggles with diversity education
In 1996, to counter the discrimination against Chinese, Koreans, Filipinos, the indigenous Ainu people and others, Japanese education authorities introduced an “Education for International Understanding” curriculum.
Its success has been thwarted by lack of qualified teachers and sufficient resources, and one critic says that “although these are valuable lessons, children may not be learning enough how to cope with differences and how to cooperate with people who they perceive to be different.”
Teaching the Holocaust in Germany
In stark contrast to Japan is Germany and 17 other countries where it is a crime to deny the Holocaust and display any Nazi symbols. The German curriculum goes into great detail about the evils of Hitler’s regime. Most schools organize field trips to former concentration camps and holocaust memorials.
Excerpts from Hitler’s "Mein Kampf" were used in advanced history classes during the 70 years that the book was banned. In 2016, the copyright expired, and a heavily annotated edition is now available. People, especially the Jewish community, are still alarmed, and in 2020, after much pressure, Amazon stopped selling the original edition to German addresses.
Contrast with American battlefield visits
Significantly, there is very little attention in history classes to the battles that the Nazis fought and, in many cases, won. The reasoning is that students should not be allowed to develop national pride in these victories. In stark contrast, thousands of Southern U.S. students take field trips to Civil War battlefields where they sometimes partake in reenactments of famous military engagements.
It would be both inconceivable and repulsive to Germans to honor Nazi generals in the way that Confederate soldiers are. Especially offensive to many Americans is the fact that in Alabama and Arkansas Robert E. Lee is celebrated in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Jan. 19 in Tennessee, Florida and Kentucky. Incredibly, on Confederates Day the University of Georgia displays the original copy of the Confederate Constitution, a document that enshrines Negro slavery as natural law.
Far-right party denies Holocaust
Members of a far-right party Alternatives for Germany (AfD) are now questioning the Holocaust and some of their protests involve disrupting student field trips to the former concentration camps. (Party members have now been banned from Buchenwald.) Fortunately, the party has lost favor and is now registering 10 percent in the polls. It is, however, of grave concern for the government: It has 94 seats in the 709-member Bundestag and has even more power in some states.
AfD’s co-leader Alexander Gauland says that the Nazi era was just a “speck of bird poop” in Germany’s otherwise noble history. Björn Höcke, another AfD leader, calls the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a “monument of shame.” One could easily imagine a Southern politician arguing that American slavery is completely behind us and telling Blacks and liberals to get over it.
Historical nihilism
Every year since the June 4, 1989, massacre, when protesters set up a replica of the Statue of Liberty in Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government has made sure that there is no mention of it in the press, on the internet or in the history books. One commentator has called this “historical nihilism,” not only with regard to Tiananmen, but hundreds of other incidents that might cause their citizens to “hate” their government.
In their sanitizing of history, many Japanese and Americans are practicing historical nihilism. I contend that teaching history as propaganda is to deny a student’s human rights.
Nick Gier of Moscow taught philosophy and religion at the University of Idaho for 31 years. Read his columns on civil rights at webpages.uidaho.edu/ngier/CivilRights.htm. Read other articles at nfgier.com. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.