The board and staff of All Under One Roof write this letter in support of Bannock County Commissioners Brown, Tovey, and Moser and Maggie Mann and all her team of public health professionals at Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
AUOR serves a community that is all too familiar with infectious disease pandemics. Much of our work is done with the focus of “Getting Idaho to Zero” by 2030. We do envision an Idaho with no new cases of HIV by 2030 and plan to do all we can to make that a reality. There are so many parallels between both current pandemics that still, to this day, affect us all:
- The same intersections that have caused HIV to most severely savage people with black and brown skin, our transgender, gender non-conforming brothers and sisters and cisgender women exist with COVID 19.
- Both descended upon our society with little warning, not allowing our public health professionals time to prepare.
- HIV and COVID force our elected representatives to make hard decisions, often unpopular with different subgroups of our society.
- Stigma, stigma, stigma.
There are many more examples we could cite, but today we want to express our gratitude that here in Bannock County, we have learned the most important lesson from the HIV pandemic. This lesson is relatively simple: Public health professionals must be allowed to take the lead during a public health crisis. It is human nature when we are in crisis to want to do something, anything to stop suffering and unexpected fatalities. This led to many mistakes during the early days of the HIV epidemic. Too much control was taken out of the hands of professionals that were the best educated, trained and had the required experience to handle most effectively a sudden and unexpected infectious disease outbreak. We are so lucky to have an excellent team lead by Ms. Mann at SIPH. We are equally fortunate to have three Commissioners that demonstrated the hardest part of leadership, getting out of the way and putting critical decision-making powers with the professionals that are best able to keep ALL of us safe. Thank you again, Mr. Brown, Mr. Moser, and Mr. Tovey.
We don’t believe any event is worth one more death due to COVID-19. Postponing of events and taking the sage advice of public health professionals is something our community has had 40 long years to learn. Decades of suffering, illness and unbelievable loss of life taught our community well. The LGBTQ community lost an entire generation, and we can never get those people back. Organizing another event next year may be inconvenient, but not worth one more COVID-19 diagnosis or death. We also applaud the leadership of every organization that voluntarily moved or canceled events of their own accord.
One of our board members was on a Zoom meeting several weeks ago with other advocates across the nation. A young, fierce, black advocate from Atlanta began weeping and asked a straightforward question, “How many more people have to die in infectious disease epidemics before our society gets it?” We are so proud we can tell Johnnie, at the next Zoom meeting, the answer in Bannock County in Idaho is ZERO. We have strong leadership in Commissioners Moser, Tovey and Brown, who enable our public health professionals to make tough public health decisions. Maggie Mann and her team at SIPH did their jobs, stepping up and making those tough decisions.
Thank you for allowing our public health system to work as it was designed. The Commissioners and SIPH just took a significant step in our effort of “Getting Idaho to Zero” by 2030! Allowing the system to work as designed cripples infectious disease stigma by never allowing it to draw its first breath.
This column was written by the staff and board of All Under One Roof LGBTQ Advocates of Southeastern Idaho Inc.: Tom Nestor, Gloria Mayer, Kevin Lish, Tawnya Eastman, Richard Santillan and Kathleen Erwin.