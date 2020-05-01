Very senior citizens have memories of two periods when our nation was severely tested: the Great Depression, which brought widespread economic hardship to a disheartened population for the better part of a decade, and World War II, which lasted almost four years and profoundly affected the lives of all Americans, demanding courage, sacrifice and selfless cooperation.
Comparing the present pandemic to these earlier national experiences is tricky. We are only three months into the present struggle and as yet we have little sense of how long it will disrupt our lives — a few months more perhaps? A year or so until a vaccine can be found? Will the eventual cost in lives and resources even begin to compare with the toll taken by WWII? Will the economic havoc of the present shutdown be temporary or will it approach the lasting severity of the Depression? We don’t know.
We do know, however, that this crisis has focused our full attention.
Though still in the early stages of the American onslaught, we have seen already just how deadly COVID-19 can be. Reports from the worst hit areas of the country are sobering. We’re not accustomed to mortality numbers on this scale so quickly and so close to home.
COVID-19 is fearsome because even now its behavior and its long-term effects are not well understood. Scientists and medical professionals are scrambling desperately to find effective treatments. Lest we forget, nature is resourceful and relentless. Pridefully, we humans have assumed we can always control it. Now, all of our advanced science notwithstanding, we are learning some humility.
Viewed nationally, our public health strategies to combat this enemy were initially too slow, contradictory, and uncoordinated — undermined by a president whose response could not rise above political calculation.
Meanwhile. the economy has suffered a blow of epic proportions — leaving millions of our citizens and businesses reeling. We can almost hear the gears grinding as the economic engine shudders and slows, even as federal debt soars.
Well, what have we ordinary folks learned in these few months of social isolation and economic uncertainty, of illness and death? Quite a bit actually, much of which we should have known already.
Let’s start with the easy and obvious.
— Rigorous social distancing has brought home forcefully how greatly we value our ordinary, easy interactions with others — the company of relatives and close friends in groups, direct association with neighbors and colleagues, even those random exchanges with strangers met casually. Larger gatherings — church, sports events, concerts — for the moment all gone. We miss human touch. We’re social creatures. Reduce our direct encounters with others by draconian measures, and we feel distinctly deprived, impoverished.
— Haven’t we taken our freedom of mobility for granted? Not that we can’t move around somewhat locally now, but with social distancing and so much closed down, you find most of the destinations you’d normally choose are nullified. And long distance travel? For your own safety and that of others, forget it.
— With occupational exile, where many find themselves just now, comes the realization that, aside from income, going to work regularly actually gives purpose and variety to one’s existence. Vacations are grand, and who doesn’t dream of a little more free time? But when it’s forced on you like this in a climate of uncertainty and constraint? As for working from home, not everyone likes the claustrophobic four walls all day or the lack of resources and collegiality the office provides. Distant learning all day, every day for exiled students? No teacher wants that for the students or herself!
— With a minimalist economy forced upon us, with scarcities of crucial products — stuff we normally take for granted — it dawns on us just how complexly integrated our global economic engine is, how essential are all the individual makers and movers and sellers in our layered supply chains. We know then how pitifully short of self-sufficiency almost all of us are — unlike perhaps our rural grandparents who lived in a simpler time, less dependent on specialists and distant producers. Losing just a few crucial links in our chain, we’ve a glimpse of how quickly things could go really bad.
— It’s not comforting, but this pandemic reminds us of the stark reality that life is often unfair. Our attempts at good management aside, chance can determine our individual fates. The odds that you might be infected with COVID-19 are greatly increased if you happen to be a health care provider in a hot spot or just happen to live in one. If you’re an essential service worker, on the job every day in spite of the risks, you’re much more vulnerable — is that fair? If life were fair, would residents in Southeast Idaho deserve a safer environment than someone who happens to reside in New Orleans?
I’m an old fellow at home being protected by generous others: My odds are enhanced, though I’ve done nothing to merit it. And even for individuals whose circumstances are in all respects equivalent, probabilities have so many happenstance exceptions; whether you contract the virus may simply depend on whether, for example, you just happened to touch that one surface out of 50 contaminated with fresh virus, a surface that none of your neighbors happened to touch. Get used to it: Bad luck could count for more than one’s careful behavior.
— We get thinking about survival. It’s in our animal nature. No other instinct is more primal. In a frightening crisis such as this, the first impulse of most of us is immediately to think of protecting ourselves.
Unchecked, this can lead to selfish excesses like hoarding of crucial foods and products, like the not surprising recent spike in gun and ammunition sales. This is survival response in its least effective manifestation — ultimately not smart strategy.
Long ago, humans began to realize that chances for individual survival increase greatly through cooperation that benefits all. It’s not just about self and family; it’s really about tribe and nation and ultimately about our race. This pandemic should make that obvious. As wise leaders are reminding us, “We’re all in this together.” We have to act as if everybody’s life depended on us personally.
The present crisis is demonstrating that, to a great extent, humanity has absorbed this lesson. For every person in the pandemic whose approach is “me first,” there are untold others whose courage, self-sacrifice, generosity and concern for others shine forth impressively. They get it!
Right now, we are realizing the indispensable value of contributions made by ever so many among us whose essential occupations are often taken for granted, under-appreciated and under-rewarded, persons without whom our complex system could not function even minimally. Truly, we owe them our gratitude.
We will do well to remember this when the coronavirus crisis is over. Are we really in the human condition together? If we believe that our ongoing survival depends on concern for everyone — and not least for the health of environments we live in — surely we need to address in a more enlightened way the obvious shortcomings in our present political, social and economic organization.
But that’s a large discussion for another day.
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.