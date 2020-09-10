This month marks the 75th anniversary the end of World War II. This historic milestone is easy to overlook in this year, with so many current events dominating the news cycle. But it is worthwhile to take a step back to reflect on Idaho’s important contributions to the war effort and the insights that we can take from that time that may help us to navigate the challenges of 2020.
The context for these insights came from a project completed by four students in my class on “Collaborative Creativity” last fall at Idaho State University’s College of Business. Ashley French, Dalene Hunter, Sophia Perry and Kathryn Rose were given the task of writing a popular press book featuring stories and historical photos about Idaho during World War II. The book, titled "Idaho in World War II," has been published as part of Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” series and is now available, in stores and online, from most major booksellers.
Additionally, these students had the opportunity to be featured in a documentary that premiered earlier this summer on Idaho Public Television. Written and produced by award-winning filmmaker Forrest Burger, the film focuses on how Idaho’s current generation of young people remember World War II. The documentary can be viewed on Idaho Public Television’s website at bit.ly/3kamZ8T.
From the stories and documents that these students uncovered in writing this book, three insights about the people of Idaho and their contributions to the war effort in World War II seem particularly resonant today:
Idaho is the home of true heroes. One of the most powerful stories included in the book and described in the documentary is that of Pocatello hero John Dudunake, which was shared with our class by his daughter, LuAnn Dudunake Spain. Dudunake enlisted in the Marines at the age of 21 and fought for the United States in the South Pacific. When his company came under heavy enemy fire, a bullet hit Dudunake’s rifle and the shrapnel ricocheted into his neck. He was so badly injured that he was presumed dead and he was thrown onto the ship with a pile of dead bodies.
But just as the ship was preparing to pull away, Dudunake’s commanding officer walked by, saw that Dudunake was moving ever so slightly and pulled him off the ship. Emergency surgery and months of recovery in New Zealand followed.
When he finally returned to the U.S., he discovered that he had been listed for three months as “killed in action.” His parents, back in Pocatello, were informed by a telegraph that their son had perished in combat, and a funeral and rosary were held for him. Frantically, he called his parents, who believed that he was dead, and when his father picked up the phone and heard John’s voice, he promptly passed out in shock.
John Dudunake went on to live a full life to the age of 95, with 67 years of marriage to his wife, June, a houseful of children and plenty of fishing. His is one of dozens and dozens of stories that my class uncovered of ordinary Idahoans who answered their country’s call and, together, contributed to a collective effort that saved the world as we know it.
Critical discoveries and innovations. In many ways, Idaho was on the cutting edge of science and technology in supporting the war effort. Many are familiar with how the site of the Idaho National Laboratory was originally designated as a U.S. Navy testing ground for armaments produced at the Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello. Perhaps less familiar is that Idaho was one of the few sites in the Western Hemisphere where tungsten, an armor-piercing metal used to coat bullets, was discovered. The Stibnite Mines in the central Idaho mountains, east of McCall, allowed the Allies to compete with the Axis powers, who had control over tungsten mines in China and Spain. By some estimates, the discovery of tungsten in the U.S. may have shortened the duration of the war by as much as one year.
There were also many stories of Idahoan’s inventiveness. For instance, Joe Albertson, the founder of Albertsons grocery store chain, added general household goods to fill the store shelves that were otherwise half-empty because of food rationing during the war and helped to set the stage for the modern supermarket concept. Similarly, J. R. Simplot pioneered techniques for dehydrating potatoes and onions that became staples of Allied troop rations around the world. And as the number of Americans severely injured in battle threatened to overwhelm existing hospital capacity, the Sun Valley Lodge converted into a U.S. Navy convalescent hospital for the remainder of the war.
A shared spirit of community. Perhaps most poignantly, our class learned about how every resident of Idaho, whether they were fighting overseas or remaining stateside, sacrificed personal comforts and came together as communities on behalf of the war effort.
One of our favorite stories involved the United Service Organization (USO) hut near the rail station in Pocatello. An enterprising group of women organized an army of volunteers throughout East Idaho who would bake cookies and ship them to Pocatello on trucks (car travel was greatly curtailed during the war because of gas rationing). These women somehow talked administrators at Union Pacific into giving them classified information about when troops would be arriving by train in Pocatello. Without fail, cookies, hot coffee and smiling faces were waiting for the troops whenever they arrived (often in the wee hours of the morning). The Bannock County Historical Museum has a great collection of letters from troops from throughout the U.S., many writing decades later to express their immense appreciation for the warmth and hospitality of the citizens of Pocatello.
What do the lessons of Idaho in World War II mean for us today? Although the problems that we face in 2020 are very different from those faced by Idahoans in the 1940s, they are no less challenging. There have been and will continue to be events that threaten to tear us apart — as a community, as a state, and as a nation. The only way that we will see ourselves through this crisis to safety on the other side is by hanging together.
Alex Bolinger is an Associate Professor of Management in the College of Business at Idaho State University, where he teaches classes in leadership, teamwork and creativity, and decision making and negotiation skills. His classes have written four books published by Arcadia Publishing, including Garrett Freightlines, Idaho State University (Campus History Series), Pocatello in Print: From the Archives of the Idaho State Journal, and Idaho in World War II.