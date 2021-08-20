Last week, I found myself having dinner alone at Outback Steakhouse in Idaho Falls. I had to take my daughter Saoirse to a youth activity in Idaho Falls. My youngest daughter Margaret Ann had an appointment in Pocatello, which my wife was kind enough to take her to. Like so many busy families, that night found us traveling in opposite directions.
This may sound like a lonely state of affairs, but being alone that evening was surprisingly a time of reflection. Surprisingly, that night was more than an opportunity to enjoy a steak and a blooming onion. That evening sitting alone reminded me of where I have been in my life over the past couple of decades.
A little over 21 years ago, I stopped at this same Outback Steakhouse in Idaho Falls on my way back from law school at Gonzaga University after graduating. On my night out dining alone last week, I intentionally sat in the same booth that I was at 21 years ago. At that time 21 years ago, I didn't have a job and I was going through what would be a long and painful divorce.
During this time in my life, I prayed for help and guidance. Even though times were uncertain and difficult, I felt a sense of comfort and peace. I was not sure where life was going to take me, but I had faith Heavenly Father had a plan for me.
Nine years later, at the same restaurant, I had my first date with the woman who would be my bride and the mother of our three children. A few months after that date, I changed jobs and moved to Southeastern Idaho to be closer to my wife-to-be. A year and a half after that first date, Jill and I were married and on our honeymoon.
Today I am getting ready to send my son to Bingham Academy, the public charter high school where I serve as the chairman of the board. My youngest starts kindergarten shortly and Saoirse is a very busy seventh grader making good choices in her life.
Besides having a great wife and family, I love my work as a professor at Idaho State University College of Business. I enjoying teaching my students, being engaged in economic development and doing research. I also enjoy serving in my church, and in my community. I today can say with gratitude I have a good life.
Reflecting on the hard times and challenges of the past and where I am now led me to remember a verse in the New Testament. In Matthew 10:29-31, we read, “Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? And one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows.”
My dinner alone reminded me that my Heavenly Father has a plan for me. Prayers are answered because each of us is worth a great deal to God. Even when we feel sad, alone, afraid or even hopeless, we have God, as a father and a powerful ally who has a plan for each of his children.
A second reflection also came to be during my dinner at Outback. There have been blessings that have come to me due to the hard times and challenges. I am better because of the challenges in my life.
As human beings, we all generally seek to minimize pain and provide for our own comfort and security. If let, it is likely most of us would choose the path of least resistance. However, sometimes God’s plan takes us toward more challenging paths. These sometimes difficult journeys are what are needed to help us learn and grow into the people we need to become. With faith, often the result of these trials is more reliance on God and a greater measure of happiness in our lives.
During times of trials, the scriptures can provide us both perspective and comfort. In Isaiah 40:29 we are promised, “He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.” In 1 Peter 5:10 we are told, “But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.”
Many today face difficult times, and it is likely there are challenges many of us will face in the coming months and years. Having faith and putting an eternal perspective on our difficulties can make them easier to bear.
Before I left Outback, I rose a toast tonight to Heavenly Father in that same booth I sat 21 years ago. My lesson from my dinner alone was, if you have faith, and work at making your life better, good things do happen.
Dan Cravens lives in Blackfoot with his wife and three children.