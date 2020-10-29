What have we learned since being seated on the Pocatello City Council? It seems a fair question on the anniversary of our being elected.
We have had the opportunity to listen to and work with our city employees and departments and understand much more about the complex and demanding work they do. We have come to immensely appreciate employees who work tirelessly for the benefit of their fellow Pocatellans, bring ingenuity and organization to their efforts, and embrace the role of public servant. We have many such employees and thank them all for their outstanding efforts.
We have learned much about how the city operates: what it costs to support our more than 600 city employees, how hard it is to change the status quo, how critical a municipal strategic plan is to effective budgeting and departmental coordination. Sadly, we have also learned how limited current City Council influence actually is in a system that delegates almost complete authority over hiring, agenda setting, and topics for discussion and study to the mayor. Efforts to re-establish the council as an integral and meaningful part of city government have met with resistance.
We have had to embrace how our very presence on the City Council challenges and upsets those striving to maintain the status quo. We have been reminded how vitriolic those who perceive loss of power can be. We have faced opposition to asking questions, posing diverse perspectives, and challenging the notion Pocatello is a community with few pressing issues.
During our campaigns, we learned beyond a shadow of a doubt that not everyone applauds Pocatello’s high property taxes and ever-increasing city budgets. Not everyone supports the lack of transparency so prevalent on many fronts. Not everyone cheers economic development efforts that produce very little in the way of good-paying jobs and increased disposable income to spend at our local businesses.
We learned that many Pocatellans do not believe our city government cares about them and is sensitive to their struggles. Thus far, we have witnessed this unfortunate citizen belief substantiated during Council budget meetings. We saw the City Council grant a one-time employee pay bonus rather than reduce the property tax ask in next year’s budget with little apparent regard for the monetary struggles of non-city workers and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor provided the tie-breaking vote in favor of the budget as adopted. Any city property tax breaks realized over the next year are the result of federal relief dollars funneled to taxpayers through the State.
We have seen no organized efforts to solicit citizen input regarding city budget priorities even though this is recommended municipal practice according to presenters for the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC). We experienced no organized prioritization of city budget goals at the
Council level, though this is also an AIC-recommended practice. There is no comprehensive strategic plan to guide budget development. In short, we have observed elected city leaders who seem to have lost sight of their public service mission and lack administrative vision and organization.
We have also had the privilege of learning there are many city employees and citizens who yearn for a city in which the people and the municipal infrastructure provided through taxes function as a team. They understand that true communities shun “them and us” paradigms and share both adversity and benefits. They long for community government that embraces public input, makes tireless efforts to solicit it, and is organized enough to process the information gathered to create long- and short-term plans and budgets establishing Pocatello as a municipal leader in Southeast Idaho.
Coordinated municipal management in our current structure flows from the mayor’s office. We must have a plan to provide city sewer to all parts of town to remediate failing septic systems that threaten to undercut property values and reduce our residential tax base even further. We must move forward in an organized thoughtful way with the Portneuf River Vision and the rejuvenation of our Historic Downtown Pocatello as part of a comprehensive economic development plan. We must examine our city operational systems with clear-eyed intensity to ensure services are delivered as cost-effectively as possible and to explain to citizens why costs are what they are. We must grant business tax and fee breaks strictly in the public interest and ensure Tax Increment Finance districts are created and administered transparently in compliance with the State Legislature’s intent.
We have come to believe even more profoundly in the worth of term limits. No elected official is the most effective person for the job for time immemorial. We all bring individual skills and worthwhile perspectives to the table. We are all limited by our own biases and experiences and need to step aside after making our contributions. We have also learned, however, that providing consistent, reliable management for our city employees and preserving institutional knowledge are critical to hiring and retaining a quality workforce.
On a personal level, we have had the opportunity to consider our core values and test our resolve to remain true to them in the face of challenges, negative innuendo, and others’ outright anger. Perhaps the greatest gift the voters of Pocatello bestowed on us is the privilege to test our personal courage and our commitment to serving all our residents. We will continue to listen and express our diverse perspectives in an effort to broaden fact-finding and deliberations even though our minority voice frequently cannot carry the day. We campaigned hard. We did our best to succeed. We will not abandon our mission to serve the people of this town to the best of our ability.
This column was written by Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens.