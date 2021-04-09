Republicans hold overwhelming power in the Idaho Legislature. That makes it fairly easy for them to get what they want.
Now they want to effectively end the constitutional right of any Idaho citizen to vote for an initiative or a referendum. In this casem Republican legislators might be better off if they didn’t get what they’re asking for.
Back in 2019 the lawmakers made a run at this same right. However, Gov. Brad Little vetoed their effort. This year’s version, SB-1110, has passed both the Idaho Senate and House. As of this writing it hasn’t been acted on by the governor, though.
Conservative Idaho legislators in 2019 were angry, and they’re still angry, that the state’s voters did what the lawmakers wouldn’t. Voters passed, overwhelmingly, a Medicaid expansion initiative.
What is an initiative? Good question!
An initiative is like a bill in the Legislature, but it is written by one or more citizens. If enough registered voters, within a specific period of time, sign petitions in favor of the initiative, it is placed on the ballot at the next general election. If approved by a majority of the voters the initiative becomes law.
Idaho voters amended the state’s constitution back in 1912 to provide the right of citizens to propose initiatives and referendums. While initiatives create laws, referendums do the opposite. They repeal existing laws. Referendums have the same petition and signature requirements as initiatives.
The difference between initiatives and referendums is important. That’s because, while legislators were still debating their bill to make collecting signatures on petitions for initiatives and referendums almost impossible, a group of citizens, Reclaim Idaho, filed a new ballot initiative with the Idaho secretary of state’s office.
The Idaho Initiative Rights Act of 2022, as the latest initiative is called, couldn’t be a referendum to repeal SB-1110. That’s because as of last Wednesday that bill hadn’t been passed.
The filing, since it was made before SB-1110 was enacted, if it ever is, allows petition signatures to be gathered under the statute that has been in effect since 2013. That’s when the Legislature required initiative petitions be signed by people in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.
The successful Medicaid expansion initiative obviously proved Idaho citizens could climb over that hurdle. SB-1110 would up that bar to 6 percent of voters in every one of the state’s 35 legislative districts. That’s a very high barrier.
Before the 2013 law, initiative petitions only had to be signed by 6 percent of the number of voters in the previous general election, without restriction on where the signers lived. That had been Idaho law since 1933.
The Idaho Initiative Rights Act, if passed, will roll signature requirements for initiatives and referendums back to be the same as the original 1933 law. And yes, that law implementing initiatives took 21 years to make its way through our reluctant Legislature. You would almost think our lawmakers don’t like initiatives, wouldn’t you?
The current 18-district signature requirement was created after voters repealed three laws in 2012. If the new initiative were to pass, it would again be easier for voters to directly overrule the Legislature.
Reclaim Idaho spokesman Luke Mayville has announced that if SB-1110 is vetoed, his group will not gather signatures for the new initiative. If Gov. Brad Little signs SB-1110, though, the law will face an immediate court challenge about whether it complies with Idaho’s Constitution.
If that challenge fails, Reclaim Idaho will use their established network to proceed with the Idaho Initiative Rights Act signature gathering effort to try to get it on the 2022 election ballot. Many other advocacy groups in Idaho will almost certainly join that effort. If that happens, legislators may wish they had left things well enough alone.
As this is written the governor has yet to act on SB-1110. Whether he will sign it, or possibly veto it, is anybody’s guess. The folks who filed the Idaho Initiative Rights Act aren’t taking any chances either way.
For my part, I like our constitutional right to initiatives and referendums. That the Legislature wants to take away much of that right doesn’t seem fair.
I’m supporting the folks who are taking no chances.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.