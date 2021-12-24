I have no aptitude for learning languages. Rather, I’ve spent my life trying to grasp proper English, and fifty years toying at proficiency in Spanish. I was amazed to learn that the writer Vladimir Nabokov, whose native language was Russian, wrote “Lolita” in English.
Nabakov’s infamous novel published in 1955 has its critics, but I found it astonishingly well written, and it is often included on lists of the world’s best books. I assumed the author was a genius to have achieved such language mastery in a non-native tongue, and he may have been, but Nabakov’s history included a childhood governess who was English.
Dana Smith’s story in Scientific American (May 4, 2018) discusses how children aptly learn to speak foreign languages. She reported most children will become fluent if they have exposure to another language before age 10 and even up to 18; however, their ability to obtain fluency then drops significantly. Dana also reported most humans require 30 years to master their own tongue (I’m a slow learner).
Learning to speak a foreign language can be perilous. Brenda is a friend who served with the Peace Corps in Nicaragua. She was still learning Spanish and embarked on an adventure. Upon entering a small village, Brenda saw three men standing by a doorway. The word for man in Spanish is hombre and the word for hunger is hambre. Hungry, she approached them and accidentally proclaimed that she hungered for a man. Brenda somehow extricated herself safely, but told me she vowed that day to improve her Spanish.
I was in Peru seven years ago teaching a group of 6-year-old girls beginning English. They were a lively bunch, and I started calling them mis monas locas (my crazy monkeys). Dayra was a precocious student, and she shook her head at me, fuming she wasn’t a crazy monkey. I assured her that, indeed, she came flying straight out of the barrel.
The next week we had finished our second class in basic vocabulary when Dayra strolled by to exit the door. Smirking, she said with a perfect English accent, “See you later, crazy monkey.” Dayra skipped out the door without so much as a backward glance leaving me astonished. She had enlisted her Peruvian teacher to tag me for calling her a crazy monkey — talk about language aptitude.
My first exposure to Spanish happened when I was 15 and we moved to Mexico City for six months. I have never studied Spanish in a formal classroom setting, but I garnered some basic lingo during my teen year there that has lingered for 50 years in a moldy brain. My Spanish has improved significantly since I started volunteering in Latin American countries seven years ago, partly to escape Idaho winters.
However, one should never get too confident with a foreign language. I was visiting with a Peruvian woman and made a basic language error. Realizing my mistake, I told her I was embarazado (embarrassed) because of the error. She informed me that she was pretty sure I wasn’t pregnant as she informed me the actual word for embarrassed is avergonzado. At that point I was compound avergonzado and red-faced.
Alas, my all time doozy of a language gaffe occurred five years ago when I first traveled to Chiapas, Mexico, to volunteer with Mayan communities. It was my first week, and I had traveled to a small town in the remote mountains with conservative Rosi, our translator from that village, along with Michael, a volunteer from France who spoke Spanish. Michael told us he was headed to Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific coast for a vacation.
I observed in Spanish, “You are lucky to be going there. Puerto Vallarta is a great place to watch whales. They are so beautiful the way they move their tails. It’s amazing how close you get to them. Whales are one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. I never tire of looking at them.”
The only problem with what I was saying is that I was using the word vagina rather than whales (they sound similar in Spanish). Reread my last paragraph inserting the word vagina instead of whale, and you’ll understand why Rosi and Michael were looking at me like I was a pervert from another planet. I continued struggling to explain my fondness for beautiful, large “vaginas” (I should have been a gynecologist).
Finally, realizing my error, Rosi abruptly said, “You are not using the right word.” She offered no further elaboration, and when I grasped the gravity of my verbal blunder, I considered fleeing that mountain community on foot.
Everyone experiences humorous errors when communicating in different languages. My son’s partner, Agathe, is from France, and she came to visit us many years past along with her family. I don’t speak French and Agathe’s family spoke limited English.
I fractured my heel the week before they arrived and wasn’t able to traverse the stairs to my basement. Having purchased a 10-pound bag of fresh potatoes in anticipation of their arrival, I asked Agathe’s father if he would please take them to the basement where it was cooler.
Jean Marie graciously descended with my potatoes. A week later I crawled down the stairs to get some potatoes to cook for dinner and discovered frozen spuds in my freezer. Jean Marie heard the word cooler and assumed I meant the freezer. When queried about his action, he responded sheepishly, but indignantly in English, “I thought your request was a bit beezarre!”
This column was meant to spark year end laughter. Hopefully my quest was successful. Words can be powerful things, but they are often misunderstood even between native speakers. My wish for the new year is that Americans will communicate more peacefully to solve problems. Call me a dreamer, but solutions start with conversations. Feliz Navidad and Feliz Año Nuevo!
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.